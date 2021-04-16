University Book Store Headlines: 4.16.2021
Reflecting on Leroy Keyes' impact at Purdue
RIP to a Legend, Leroy Keyes. The moments and conversations we had will be something I will hold on to forever. His aura and demeanor spoke volumes before he even said a word. To his friends & loved ones I send Love and Peace.— Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) April 15, 2021
Leroy Keyes represented Purdue to the fullest 🖤🚂💨
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Purdue giant Leroy Keyes. He represented the best Purdue had to offer and was always available whenever we needed him.— Sharon Versyp (@CoachVersyp) April 15, 2021
A great Boilermaker. An even better friend.
Coach Leroy Keyes you are w the Angels in Heaven now, the best of us while here on earth, he believed in me, a walk-on in ‘96 when no one else did. I hope I make you proud by carrying your legacy forward thru fellowship, mentoring the young men I coach. Love you Coach #Purdue ❤️ pic.twitter.com/di6ufhIVIe— Coach C (@CoachConard) April 16, 2021
Leroy Keyes in 1996: pic.twitter.com/RVTkiIryn7— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) April 15, 2021
Warning strong language
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Keyes made a difference in his Newport News hometown - Virginia Pilot
Keyes: 1947-2021 - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Keyes was a student voice - Purdue Exponent
GoldandBlack.com mail bag: Who will join David Bell as a game-breaker? - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten "Attrition Numbers" during portal era - Northwestern Rivals
Maliq Carr enters transfer portal - Detroit Free Press
Keyes: Through the years - Journal & Courier
Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Campbell celebrates No. 59
PURDUE BASKETBALLL
Painter in no rush to fill assistant slot - GoldandBlack.com
There were fewer fouls called in @NCAA Division I basketball during the 2020-21 season than at any point in the game's recorded history. So why would anyone push for an increase to six fouls for DQ? https://t.co/yAFwn8CupT— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) April 15, 2021
Division I to return to recruiting activities June 1: https://t.co/60kCjOmWmL pic.twitter.com/c9b93xERu9— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 15, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over -- Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball advances to regional semi-finals - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football
Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football
Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football
Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football
Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football
Boilermakers Born April 17
Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football
Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football
George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football
Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball
Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football
Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball
Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football
Boilermakers Born April 18
Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football
Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football
Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football
Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball
Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football
Caleb Swanigan (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
