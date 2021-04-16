 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-16 07:30:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.16.2021

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Reflecting on Leroy Keyes' impact at Purdue

Warning strong language

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Keyes made a difference in his Newport News hometown - Virginia Pilot

Keyes: 1947-2021 - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

Keyes was a student voice - Purdue Exponent

GoldandBlack.com mail bag: Who will join David Bell as a game-breaker? - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten "Attrition Numbers" during portal era - Northwestern Rivals

Maliq Carr enters transfer portal - Detroit Free Press

Keyes: Through the years - Journal & Courier

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Scott Campbell celebrates No. 59

PURDUE BASKETBALLL

Painter in no rush to fill assistant slot - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over -- Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball advances to regional semi-finals - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bernie Allen (1939) Quarterback , Football

Sean Guy (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kyle Jornigan (2001) Offensive Lineman, Football

Scott Green (1973) Tight End, Football

Chuck Ayers (1993) Offensive Tackle, Football

Cornel Jones (1999) Linebacker, Football

Boilermakers Born April 17

Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football

Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football

George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football

Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football

Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball

Emmanuel Dowuona (1998) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football

Boilermakers Born April 18

Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football

Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football

Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football

Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball

Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football

Caleb Swanigan (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}