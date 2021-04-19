 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 4.20.2021

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE VOLLEYBALL IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Purdue's season ends with Elite Eight loss to Kentucky

PURDUE RECRUITING

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Mr. Basketball, transfer reform and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Furst, Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell named to Indiana All-Star Team — Indianapolis Star

Brian Waddell update — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

For Purdue, offseason can set tone for big season to come — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Updated Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports

Grady Eifert update — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring Football Checkup: Defensive tackles — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Projecting all seven rounds of the NFL Draft — CBS Sports

Gil Brandt's top 100 prospects — NFL.com

Coaches under pressure in 2021 — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue blows out Illinois to complete sweep — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football

Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football

Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football

Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball

Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}