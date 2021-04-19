Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE VOLLEYBALL IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

Purdue's season ends with Elite Eight loss to Kentucky

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Open transfer season is (nearly) here. Its impact on Purdue and beyond. And much more on this week's podcast ... https://t.co/SVZExB0Wzt — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 19, 2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

PURDUE BASKETBALL

For Purdue, offseason can set tone for big season to come — GoldandBlack.com ($) Updated Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports Grady Eifert update — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring Football Checkup: Defensive tackles — GoldandBlack.com ($) Projecting all seven rounds of the NFL Draft — CBS Sports Gil Brandt's top 100 prospects — NFL.com Coaches under pressure in 2021 — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Purdue blows out Illinois to complete sweep — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY