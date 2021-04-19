University Book Store Headlines: 4.20.2021
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL IN NCAA TOURNAMENT
Purdue's season ends with Elite Eight loss to Kentucky
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Open transfer season is (nearly) here. Its impact on Purdue and beyond. And much more on this week's podcast ... https://t.co/SVZExB0Wzt— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 19, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Mr. Basketball, transfer reform and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Furst, Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell named to Indiana All-Star Team — Indianapolis Star
Brian Waddell update — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
For Purdue, offseason can set tone for big season to come — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Updated Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports
Grady Eifert update — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Starting the week off right! @RenoDomenic @BoilerFootball #380 pic.twitter.com/NNndoSJpP7— George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) April 19, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring Football Checkup: Defensive tackles — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Projecting all seven rounds of the NFL Draft — CBS Sports
Gil Brandt's top 100 prospects — NFL.com
Coaches under pressure in 2021 — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball: Purdue blows out Illinois to complete sweep — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football
Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football
Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football
Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball
Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
