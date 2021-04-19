 Spring position check-up | defensive tackles | Anthony Watts
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 10:33:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring position check-up: Defensive tackles

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE CHECKUPS: Tight ends | Offensive tackles | Guards/centers | Receivers | Running backs | Quarterbacks | Defensive ends

There is potential on the interior, but depth is spotty.

Purdue will miss Lorenzo Neal, a big body who enjoyed a solid bounce-back season in 2020 after missing 2019 recovering from a knee injury.

New line coach Mark Hagen has a trio of veterans he'll build around in Anthony Watts, Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson. After that?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}