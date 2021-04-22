 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 4.23.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue finalizes coaching staff by adding Ohio State's Terry Johnson — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | Columbus Dispatch

BO: Purdue's staff configuration and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring Checkup: Safeties — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bobinski: Purdue planning for full capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's deficit manageable compared to initial estimates — Journal and Courier ($)

College overtime rules changing — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brian Waddell signs with Purdue — PurdueSports.com

BO: Purdue's 2022 hoops targets and potential June football visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Women's Basketball: Purdue adds Illinois transfer — Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Track and Field: Big Ten Relays up next — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Purdue hosts Illinois — PurdueSports.com

Women's Golf: Boilermakers off to Big Ten championships — PurdueSports.com

Softball: Purdue heads to Michigan State for weekend series — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Paul DeNuccio (dec.) (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brad McNulty (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball

Paul Alekna (1962) Offensive Line, Football

Andre Janneman (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football

Eric Molfino (1971) Offensive Guard, Football

Kent Williams (1981) Director of Operations, Men's Basketball

Ryan Davis (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Luis Vasquez (1986) Linebacker , Football

Jordan Shine (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Saturday, April 24

Keevan Grimmett (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football

Don Myers (1960) Offensive Guard, Football

Jeff Brohm (1971) Head Coach, Football

Tricia Cullop (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Mike Szany (deceased 10/1/2020) (1973) Offensive Guard, Football

David Boudia (1989) Olympic Diver, Men's Swimming

T.J. Jallow (1996) Safety, Football

Sunday, April 25

Tim Boykin (1956) Running Back, Football

Chuck Oliver (1959) Quarterback, Football

Chris Sedoris (1973) Center, Football

Brandon Kaser (1976) Punter, Football

Niko Koutouvides (1981) Linebacker , Football

Jeff Benjamin (1985) Defensive End, Football

Lakisha Freeman (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Grady Eifert (1996) Forward, Men's Basketball

