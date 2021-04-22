Spring position check-up: Safeties
MORE CHECKUPS: Tight ends | Offensive tackles | Guards/centers | Receivers | Running backs | Quarterbacks | Defensive ends | Defensive tackles | Linebackers
This is a position to watch on a defense that has a lot to prove. The projected starters look promising, but depth is unproven. The safeties also will have a new coach showing them the way for a defense that will be running a new scheme.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news