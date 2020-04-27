University Book Store Headlines: 4.28.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Who from Purdue could get picked in next year's NFL draft? — GoldandBlack.com
2021 Mock Draft: Rondale Moore a first-rounder — CBS Sports
Obviously, the fate of football weighs heavily on Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue maintains football ticket renewal deadline — Journal and Courier
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Nojel Eastern — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking with @brianneubert the week's run on #Purdue football commits and Nojel Eastern and with @TomDienhart1 on the NFL Draft https://t.co/I2Ze1zpyMz— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 27, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue target Terrence Enos sets commitment date — Rivals.com ($)
Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Purdue's run of commitments — GoldandBlack.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Rushanan (1947) Center, Football
Phil Elmassian (1951) Assistant Coach, Football
Steve Nurrenbern (dec.) (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
James McCulley (1965) Center, Football
Teko Johnson (1968) Center, Football
Arlee Conners (1971) Running Back, Football
Jonathan Patton (1986) Lineman, Football
Alex Magee (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Finch (1988) Long Snapper, Football
Jordan Rucker (2000) Defensive Back, Football
