With the 2020 NFL draft in the books, it’s time to look ahead. Which Purdue players have the best chance to be selected in the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland? Here’s a look at the Boilermaker 2020 seniors--along with one very talented underclassman who figures to be in the draft pool. (Listed alphabetically.)



LB Derrick Barnes. He showed versatility, playing the first two years of his career at linebacker, moving to end in 2019, and shifting back to linebacker in Purdue's new 3-4 scheme. Wherever Barnes plays, he has shown a knack for making plays. He's a nice athlete with strength and quickness who plays hard. PROJECTION: Day Three

K J.D. Dellinger. He was one of Purdue’s most improved players in 2019, emerging into an All-Big Ten-caliber kicker. Dellinger improved his leg strength on kickoffs and also showed range and accuracy on field goals. He has hit two game-winning field goals while at Purdue. PROJECTION: Free agent

LB Semisi Fakasiieiki. A rugged player, Fakasiieiki showed toughness playing through injury last season. He’s an end by trade but moved to linebacker last season after depth was compromised by injury. Fakasiieiki lacks great athletic skills but works hard. PROJECTION: Free agent

OT Grant Hermanns. No doubt, at 6-7, 300 pounds, Hermanns passes the eyeball test. The New Mexico native is a leader who has played a lot of football—starting 27 games in his career. And he’s gotten better along the way. A three-time academic All-Big Ten player, Hermanns has dealt with some injuries. PROJECTION: Day Three

WR/KR Rondale Moore. Yes, Moore will have two years of eligibility left after the 2020 season. But let’s not kid ourselves: He is most likely going to turn pro after the season if he stays healthy and excels. Moore is the closest thing to college football’s version of the Chiefs Tyreek Hill. Moore is a 5-10, 185-pound wideout/kick return man who is a big play waiting to happen. He's the ultimate difference-maker who can score every time he touches the ball. PROJECTION: Day One

DT Lorenzo Neal. He missed all of last year recovering from knee surgery after he was hurt in the 2018 finale at Indiana. Before the injury, Neal—whose dad was a long-time fullback in the NFL—was projected by some to be a high draft pick. With a good fifth-year senior season, he could get slotted as a high pick once again. The 6-3, 315-pound Neal is an active force who can control two gaps and push the pocket. PROJECTION: Day Two

DB Simeon Smiley. A heady player in the back end of the defense, Smiley has been a versatile member of the secondary, able to play cornerback, safety and nickel back. PROJECTION: Free agent



S Brennan Thieneman. He is a former walk-on who embodies a lot of the same traits as older brother Jake—who made the 49ers as an undrafted free agent last season after arriving in West Lafayette as a walk-on. Brennan Thieneman isn’t as good of an athlete as Jake but possesses a lot of the same traits. PROJECTION: Free agent