University Book Store Headlines: 4.30.2019

FOOTBALL

Purdue's 2020 NFL Draft prospects — GoldandBlack.com

2020 mock drafts — BTN.com | Yahoo Sports

Weekly Word: Purdue's draft outlook will turn quickly — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BASKETBALL

NBA decisions that will shape college hoops season — SI.com

Chasing Ghosts: Will UCLA ever escape shadow of John Wooden? — ESPN.com

College hoops trial exposes sham of amateurism — Yahoo Sports

RECRUITING

Weekly Word: Grassroots basketball breeds competitiveness— GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com update and video: Trey GallowayGoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue recruiting analysis and more — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's George Karlaftis named 3A defensive player of the year — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER

Golf: Boilermakers post best Big Ten finish since 2001 — PurdueSports.com

Track: Coleman, Panola earn All-America honors — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Purdue wins first rubber game at home in nearly a decade — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Faflik (1943) End, Football

Tyrone Bedford (1948) Forward, Men's Basketball

Ernest Pritchett (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football

Nicole Erickson (1976) Guard, Women's Basketball

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

