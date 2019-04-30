University Book Store Headlines: 4.30.2019
FOOTBALL
Purdue's 2020 NFL Draft prospects — GoldandBlack.com
2020 mock drafts — BTN.com | Yahoo Sports
Weekly Word: Purdue's draft outlook will turn quickly — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BASKETBALL
NBA decisions that will shape college hoops season — SI.com
Chasing Ghosts: Will UCLA ever escape shadow of John Wooden? — ESPN.com
College hoops trial exposes sham of amateurism — Yahoo Sports
RECRUITING
Weekly Word: Grassroots basketball breeds competitiveness— GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com update and video: Trey Galloway — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue recruiting analysis and more — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's George Karlaftis named 3A defensive player of the year — Journal and Courier ($)
OTHER
Golf: Boilermakers post best Big Ten finish since 2001 — PurdueSports.com
Track: Coleman, Panola earn All-America honors — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Purdue wins first rubber game at home in nearly a decade — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Faflik (1943) End, Football
Tyrone Bedford (1948) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ernest Pritchett (1972) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nicole Erickson (1976) Guard, Women's Basketball
