University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com chat: Basketball targets, football commitments and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

In-state offensive line target Ashton Craig may visit in June — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: A new era of defense at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat: Transfers, NFL decisions and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Regrading the 2016-2017 coaching hires — CBS Sports

Barry Alvarez will serve as liaison between Big Ten, coaches — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Zach Edey is getting better — Indianapolis Star ($)

Weekly Word: Purdue's boring off-season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: A new era of defense at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)



OLYMPIC/OTHER

New Northwestern A.D. resigns after nine days — Chicago Tribune

Bobinski will soon begin search for deputy AD — GoldandBlack.com

Softball: Purdue closes season at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com

Golf: NCAA Regional cancelation ends Purdue's season — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football

Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football

Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football

Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball

Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football

Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football

Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football

