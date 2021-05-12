University Book Store Headlines: 5.13.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com chat: Basketball targets, football commitments and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
In-state offensive line target Ashton Craig may visit in June — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: A new era of defense at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat: Transfers, NFL decisions and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Regrading the 2016-2017 coaching hires — CBS Sports
Barry Alvarez will serve as liaison between Big Ten, coaches — CBS Sports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Zach Edey is getting better — Indianapolis Star ($)
Weekly Word: Purdue's boring off-season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
New Northwestern A.D. resigns after nine days — Chicago Tribune
Bobinski will soon begin search for deputy AD — GoldandBlack.com
Softball: Purdue closes season at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com
Golf: NCAA Regional cancelation ends Purdue's season — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Gefert (1951) Linebacker, Football
Russ Sailors (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Connie Zelencik (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bennie Leverett (1956) Tailback, Football
Andy Ozlowski (1970) Tight End, Football
Nicki Taggart (1975) Guard, Women's Basketball
Eric Reynolds (1980) Linebacker, Football
Shaun Phillips (1981) Defensive End, Football
Jamaal Jones (1985) Defensive Tackle, Football
