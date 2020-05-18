University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2020
Zoom interview: Ryan Cline
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Sunday conversation--Gold and Black staff - GoldandBlack.com
Willie Lane in the portal - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black @ 30- 2001-02 - GoldandBlack.com
Radio Saturday Chat - GoldandBlack.com
Group of Five could loose big in buyouts - Leader Telegram
Purdue fan experience survey - Purduesports.com
Purdue’s Rondale Moore is a cheat code — will likely be everyone's favorites in the 2021 NFL Draft. His YAC ability/forced missed tackle ability is the best in the class.pic.twitter.com/YCAadjszCo— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) May 12, 2020
College grad✅ Thank you Purdue!! pic.twitter.com/JuK37tPTad— Tommy Luce (@tluce_) May 16, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Video interview: Ryan Cline - GoldandBlack.com
Nine was 'transgenerational' - GoldandBlack.com
Men of Mackey look to make mark - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with: Walter Jordan - GoldandBlack.com
Linc Darner out at Green Bay - ESPN | Green Bay Post Gazette
More on Painter and Eastern transfer comments - Chicago Tribune
I think my favorite moment from ‘Last Dance’ might have been Michael Jordan mouthing from behind a Gatorade cup to Steve Kerr ‘be ready’ - ‘because Michael knew the cameras were always on him’ - and then Steve Kerr excitedly yelling back, ‘I’ll be ready! I’ll be ready!’— socially distant since ‘86 (@brianneubert) May 18, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Where Mike Bobinski ranks in AD salaries - D1 Ticker
Tippecanoe County COVIS-19 cases surpass 300 - Journal & Courier
Guidelines for schools reopening - Inside Higher Ed
Big Ten Zoom meeting goes viral - The Spun
Disney issues blunt disclaimer before re-opening - Hollywood Reporter
How will the pandemic affect the finances of universities? @ASU is a top destination for foreign students, who typically pay premium tuition. “We could lose anywhere from hundreds to thousands of international students,” says ASU president @MichaelCrow. https://t.co/tKeSompBwB— Freakonomics (@Freakonomics) May 17, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 18
Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football
Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football
Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football
Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football
Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
