{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 07:00:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.18.2020

Zoom interview: Ryan Cline

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sunday conversation--Gold and Black staff - GoldandBlack.com

Willie Lane in the portal - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black @ 30- 2001-02 - GoldandBlack.com

Radio Saturday Chat - GoldandBlack.com

Group of Five could loose big in buyouts - Leader Telegram

Purdue fan experience survey - Purduesports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Video interview: Ryan Cline - GoldandBlack.com

Nine was 'transgenerational' - GoldandBlack.com

Men of Mackey look to make mark - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with: Walter Jordan - GoldandBlack.com

Linc Darner out at Green Bay - ESPN | Green Bay Post Gazette

More on Painter and Eastern transfer comments - Chicago Tribune

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video interview: New Purdue commitment Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Where Mike Bobinski ranks in AD salaries - D1 Ticker

Tippecanoe County COVIS-19 cases surpass 300 - Journal & Courier

Guidelines for schools reopening - Inside Higher Ed

Big Ten Zoom meeting goes viral - The Spun

Disney issues blunt disclaimer before re-opening - Hollywood Reporter

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 18

Bob Baltzell (1946) Halfback, Football

Mike Burgamy (1956) Linebacker, Football

Mike Redman (1956) Linebacker, Football

Tom Nestel (1958) Defensive End, Football

Jim White (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Sanders (1972) Wide Receiver, Football


