Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Prospectus 2.0: Purdue's basketball outlook — GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine: Leadership — GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com video interview: Ryan Cline — GoldandBlack.com Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com What's changed with the NET rankings tool? — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

New Purdue QB Austin Burton honing skill at Massachusetts Academy — GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio: Comings and goings for Purdue football — GoldandBlack.com 2021 Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Bears — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

New Purdue safety Tyler Coyle eager to reunite with Purdue coaches — Journal and Courier ($) Podcast: Purdue target Kyran Montgomery — Indianapolis Star ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue fan experience survey — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY