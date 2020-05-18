University Book Store Headlines: 5.19.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Prospectus 2.0: Purdue's basketball outlook — GoldandBlack.com
Daily Quarantine: Leadership — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com video interview: Ryan Cline — GoldandBlack.com
Bracketology: Purdue a 7 seed — ESPN.com
What's changed with the NET rankings tool? — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
New Purdue QB Austin Burton honing skill at Massachusetts Academy — GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Comings and goings for Purdue football — GoldandBlack.com
2021 Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to the Bears — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
New Purdue safety Tyler Coyle eager to reunite with Purdue coaches — Journal and Courier ($)
Podcast: Purdue target Kyran Montgomery — Indianapolis Star ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue fan experience survey — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bernie Conrad (1946) Guard, Men's Basketball
Lee Brush (1974) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Triplett (1976) Defensive Back, Football
Kenneth Major (1999) Cornerback, Football
