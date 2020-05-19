University Book Store Headlines: 5.20.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Basketball Offseason Agenda: Isaiah Thompson — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Catching up with Ryne Smith — GoldandBlack.com
Jaden Ivey likes to play Fortnite, meditate & watch Bradley Beal/Ja Morant.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) May 19, 2020
A couple years ago someone showed up unexpectedly to watch him.
"No other coaches came but I saw coach Painter in the stands."
Ivey on why he chose #Purdue & how La Lumiere helped him grow as a player: pic.twitter.com/KIi4nJa7iR
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue Football Mailbag — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jeff Brohm 44th in national coaching ranking — CBS Sports
College football's top playmakers — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dennis O'Connor (1945) Offensive End, Football
John Ernst (1958) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Farris (1958) Linebacker, Football
