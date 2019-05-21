University Book Store Headlines: 5.22.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
BASKETBALL
Carsen Edwards ready to embrace new role — Pacers.com
After memorable NCAA Tournament, Carsen Edwards isn't satisfied — Indy Star ($)
Updated Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports
Iowa may have lost Jordan Bohannon for the season — Rivals.com
FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: Garrett Miller — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Why teams are beefing up their schedules — CBS Sports
RECRUITING
Yanni Karlaftis on Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Tennis: Ambrosio's historic season comes to an end — PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Loschiavo wins third straight synchro title — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Hofstra, McKenzie named All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Jones (1942) Center, Men's Basketball
Tom Niemeier (1945) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Lawn (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Robert Wiltfong (1966) Tight End, Football
Willie Washington (1978) Defensive Back, Football
Mary Jo Noon (1980) Center, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.