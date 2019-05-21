News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 23:04:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.22.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards ready to embrace new role — Pacers.com

After memorable NCAA Tournament, Carsen Edwards isn't satisfied — Indy Star ($)

Updated Top 25 + 1 — CBS Sports

Iowa may have lost Jordan Bohannon for the season — Rivals.com

FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: Garrett Miller — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Why teams are beefing up their schedules — CBS Sports

RECRUITING

Yanni Karlaftis on Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Tennis: Ambrosio's historic season comes to an end — PurdueSports.com

Swimming: Loschiavo wins third straight synchro title — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Hofstra, McKenzie named All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Jones (1942) Center, Men's Basketball

Tom Niemeier (1945) Center, Men's Basketball

Ron Lawn (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Robert Wiltfong (1966) Tight End, Football

Willie Washington (1978) Defensive Back, Football

Mary Jo Noon (1980) Center, Women's Basketball

