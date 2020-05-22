University Book Store Headlines: 5.22.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
With colleges -- and college sports -- moving cautiously toward reopening, a look behind the scenes at how IU has been preparing since the shutdown in March: https://t.co/LX9mLYnpYc via @indystar— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) May 22, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Greg Hudgins entrance interview - GoldandBlack.com
Quarantine simulcast - enduring changes with COVID- GoldandBlack.com
NCAA approves voluntary workouts, one-time transfer tabled - Journal & Courier
One-time transfer tabled until Jan., 2021 - Forbes
Purdue preview - College Football News - GoldandBlack.com | The Athletic
College sports entering a whole new phase - CBSSports
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching up with ... Mack Gadis - GoldandBlack.com
Birthday Zoom with Gene Keady - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: FB recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Survey of student-athletes during Covid-19 - Athlete Viewpoint
Purdue makes masks mandatory for profs - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 22
Bill Jones (1942) Center, Men's Basketball
Tom Niemeier (1945) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Lawn (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Robert Wiltfong (1966) Tight End, Football
Willie Washington (1978) Defensive Back, Footbal
lMary J. Noon (1980) Center, Women's Basketball
MAY 23
Denny Brady (1946) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Nickcaro Golding (1989) Defensive End, Football
MAY 24
Randy Clark (1953) Linebacker, Football
Scott Dierking (1955) Running Back, Football
Ken Loushin (1957) Middle Guard, Football
Ted Gelov (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.