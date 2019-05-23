University Book Store Headlines: 5.24.2019
RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue football June visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Blue-chip 2021 Caleb Furst will visit Purdue — Rivals.com ($)
BOILING OVER: Purdue 2020 basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball team camp fields — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue commit Ethan Morton and target Hunter Dickinson trying out for USA team — USA Basketball
In today’s BOILING OVER at https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI, a number of highly touted football visitors for #Purdue in June, Boilermaker basketball targets and much more ($) https://t.co/uoot1L85VJ pic.twitter.com/5jOiKZT8ut— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 23, 2019
FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: T.J. Sheffield — GoldandBlack.com ($)
A look at the 2019-2020 bowl schedule — Yahoo Sports
BASKETBALL
Purdue adds new walk-on — GoldandBlack.com
Robbie Hummel named to U.S. 3x3 World Championships team — USA Basketball
Trevion Williams headed to Team USA tryouts — USA Basketball
Women: Former Boilermakers picked for international team — PurdueSports.com
#BoilerUp🚂 @CoachPainter @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/eUYfiQrOBl— Jared Wulbrun (@jaredwulbrun) May 23, 2019
OTHER
Peyton Stovall named assistant A.D. for student-athlete development — PurdueSports.com
Track: Men advance three to quarterfinals — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY (AND THIS WEEKEND)
Randy Clark (1953) Linebacker, Football
Scott Dierking (1955) Running Back, Football
Ken Loushin (1957) Middle Guard, Football
Ted Gelov (1966) Wide Receiver, Football
Jeff Zgonina (1970) Defensive Line, Football
Isaac Abdullah (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Conor Sweeney (1994) Defensive End, Football
Saturday
Lon Paglio (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Beuthin (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Steve Krol (1959) Offensive Line, Football
Elliot Hood (1985) Offensive Guard/Tackle, Football
Sandi Marcius (1990) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Sunday
Bob Herrick (1952) Running Back, Football
Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football
Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football
A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football
Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football
