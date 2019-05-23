News More News
football

University Book Store Headlines: 5.24.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Purdue football June visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Blue-chip 2021 Caleb Furst will visit Purdue — Rivals.com ($)

BOILING OVER: Purdue 2020 basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILING OVER: Purdue basketball team camp fields — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue commit Ethan Morton and target Hunter Dickinson trying out for USA team — USA Basketball

FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: T.J. SheffieldGoldandBlack.com ($)

A look at the 2019-2020 bowl schedule — Yahoo Sports

BASKETBALL

Purdue adds new walk-on — GoldandBlack.com

Robbie Hummel named to U.S. 3x3 World Championships team — USA Basketball

Trevion Williams headed to Team USA tryouts — USA Basketball

Women: Former Boilermakers picked for international team — PurdueSports.com

OTHER

Peyton Stovall named assistant A.D. for student-athlete development — PurdueSports.com

Track: Men advance three to quarterfinals — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY (AND THIS WEEKEND)

Randy Clark (1953) Linebacker, Football

Scott Dierking (1955) Running Back, Football

Ken Loushin (1957) Middle Guard, Football

Ted Gelov (1966) Wide Receiver, Football

Jeff Zgonina (1970) Defensive Line, Football

Isaac Abdullah (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Conor Sweeney (1994) Defensive End, Football

Saturday

Lon Paglio (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Beuthin (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Steve Krol (1959) Offensive Line, Football

Elliot Hood (1985) Offensive Guard/Tackle, Football

Sandi Marcius (1990) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Sunday

Bob Herrick (1952) Running Back, Football

Adrian Beasley (1977) Strong Safety, Football

Aaron Bunten (1978) Kicker, Football

A.T. Simpson (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Keiwan Jones (1995) Defensive Tackle, Football

Nojel Eastern (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jack Cravaack (1999) Defensive End, Football

