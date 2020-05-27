News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 05:49:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.27.2020

Mitch Daniels recent op-ed is getting a lot of attention in the higher-ed world.
Mitch Daniels recent op-ed is getting a lot of attention in the higher-ed world. (Krock Photography)
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance interview: Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com

Austin Burton talks Tom Brady, trick pass, pandemic - GoldandBlack.com

Iowa State talks season ticket plan - Cyclone

Birthday Zoom: Adrian Beasley

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What if ... Kyle Macy had not transferred to Kentucky? - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com

Ranking of Big Ten Arenas - Daily Collegian (Penn State)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Karlaftis focused on four schools - Rivals.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

ICMYI-Mitch Daniels' op-ed about fall classes - Washington Post

A look at NCAAs financial contingency plan - NCAA

What Purdue re-opening could look like - Journal & Courier

Purdue and Pearl Harbor --The parallels of two aviators - Newburginfo

Nebraska AD in support of one-time transfer plan - Lincoln Journal-Star

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 27

Jack Spellman (1950) Fullback, Football

Lou Lang (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football

Melvin Russell (1956) Quarterback, Football

Cornelious Friendly (1968) Fullback, Football


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}