PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance interview: Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com Austin Burton talks Tom Brady, trick pass, pandemic - GoldandBlack.com Iowa State talks season ticket plan - Cyclone

Birthday Zoom: Adrian Beasley

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What if ... Kyle Macy had not transferred to Kentucky? - GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com Ranking of Big Ten Arenas - Daily Collegian (Penn State)

A pair of Boilers gave Zavier Simpson the most trouble during his college career. 👀



Toughest to Guard:

🏀 Carsen Edwards



Toughest to Score On:

🏀 Eric Hunter Jr@Xaviersimpson3 reflects on his time in the Big Ten on the #MM365 pod!

🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/Rn4CRzXLcm — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 26, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Karlaftis focused on four schools - Rivals.com



OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

ICMYI-Mitch Daniels' op-ed about fall classes - Washington Post A look at NCAAs financial contingency plan - NCAA What Purdue re-opening could look like - Journal & Courier Purdue and Pearl Harbor --The parallels of two aviators - Newburginfo Nebraska AD in support of one-time transfer plan - Lincoln Journal-Star

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY