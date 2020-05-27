University Book Store Headlines: 5.27.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance interview: Tirek Murphy - GoldandBlack.com
Austin Burton talks Tom Brady, trick pass, pandemic - GoldandBlack.com
Iowa State talks season ticket plan - Cyclone
Birthday Zoom: Adrian Beasley
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What if ... Kyle Macy had not transferred to Kentucky? - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: Ethan Morton - GoldandBlack.com
Ranking of Big Ten Arenas - Daily Collegian (Penn State)
A pair of Boilers gave Zavier Simpson the most trouble during his college career. 👀— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) May 26, 2020
Toughest to Guard:
🏀 Carsen Edwards
Toughest to Score On:
🏀 Eric Hunter Jr@Xaviersimpson3 reflects on his time in the Big Ten on the #MM365 pod!
🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/Rn4CRzXLcm
PURDUE RECRUITING
Karlaftis focused on four schools - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
ICMYI-Mitch Daniels' op-ed about fall classes - Washington Post
A look at NCAAs financial contingency plan - NCAA
What Purdue re-opening could look like - Journal & Courier
Purdue and Pearl Harbor --The parallels of two aviators - Newburginfo
Nebraska AD in support of one-time transfer plan - Lincoln Journal-Star
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 27
Jack Spellman (1950) Fullback, Football
Lou Lang (1953) Defensive Tackle, Football
Melvin Russell (1956) Quarterback, Football
Cornelious Friendly (1968) Fullback, Football
