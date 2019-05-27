Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

🇺🇸 We remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. These heroes should never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zE3CFgatbh

Juwan Howard joins list of stars who returned to coach their team - ESPN.com

Memories of your first Purdue hoops and football games - GoldandBlack.com

Rondale Moore was an expert in making opposing defenders miss. pic.twitter.com/QCB75CPQt4

Could East St. Louis' Lawaun Powell be next blue-chip Purdue WR? - GoldandBlack.com

100 days to college football: Everything you need to know - ESPN.com

Big Ten strength of schedule ranking - CBSSports.com

One of Purdue's defensive priorities has set a visit date - GoldandBlack.com