BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Memories of your first Purdue hoops and football games - GoldandBlack.com

Juwan Howard joins list of stars who returned to coach their team - ESPN.com

FOOTBALL

Could East St. Louis' Lawaun Powell be next blue-chip Purdue WR? - GoldandBlack.com

100 days to college football: Everything you need to know - ESPN.com

Big Ten strength of schedule ranking - CBSSports.com

One of Purdue's defensive priorities has set a visit date - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue athletics podcast - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball

Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football

Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football

Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football

