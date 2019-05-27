University Book Store Headlines: 5.28.2019
🇺🇸 We remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 27, 2019
These heroes should never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zE3CFgatbh
BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Memories of your first Purdue hoops and football games - GoldandBlack.com
Juwan Howard joins list of stars who returned to coach their team - ESPN.com
Rondale Moore was an expert in making opposing defenders miss. pic.twitter.com/QCB75CPQt4— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 26, 2019
FOOTBALL
Could East St. Louis' Lawaun Powell be next blue-chip Purdue WR? - GoldandBlack.com
100 days to college football: Everything you need to know - ESPN.com
Big Ten strength of schedule ranking - CBSSports.com
One of Purdue's defensive priorities has set a visit date - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue athletics podcast - PurdueSports.com
Wouldn’t be a 500 w/o the country’s #1 band. pic.twitter.com/6FzdJMEVsW— Mitch Daniels (@purduemitch) May 26, 2019
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball
Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football
Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football
Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football
