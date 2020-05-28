University Book Store Headlines: 5.28.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Entrance interview: Josh Kaltenberger - GoldandBlack.com
Tipping point for Power 5 to break away from NCAA? - CBSSports.com
Nebraska could lost $27M due to smaller crowds in football games - KMTV
Remote cheering app could improve atmosphere in empty stadiums - Guardian
Take in the views...because there’s no place like Purdue.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/3bINRQYw46— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 27, 2020
missing Mathias Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/v2ZcOSCUmf— Texas Legends (@TexasLegends) May 27, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Newcomer impact and more - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
NOLA edge rusher drawing Purdue interest - GoldandBlack.com
Shutdown impacts 4-star 2022 prospect Brady Allen - GoldandBlack.com
Wednesday chat session transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting dead period extended through July 31 - NCAA
University of Minnesota to no longer use Minneapolis PD at football games after death of George Floyd https://t.co/MzMiclw84z— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 28, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
What Purdue's reopening could look like - Journal & Courier
Purdue golf commit Hofman finishes 15th at Dye event - Journal & Courier
The status of sports in Indiana - Indystar
Lafayette's Independence Day cancelled - Journal & Courier
Lafayette's new COVID-19 cases trending downward - Journal & Courier
UCLA players looking for COVID-19 protection - National College Players Association
Louisville looking at budget cuts - WDRB
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
MAY 28
Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball
Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football
Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football
Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football
