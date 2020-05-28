 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 07:00:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.28.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance interview: Josh Kaltenberger - GoldandBlack.com

Tipping point for Power 5 to break away from NCAA? - CBSSports.com

Nebraska could lost $27M due to smaller crowds in football games - KMTV

Remote cheering app could improve atmosphere in empty stadiums - Guardian


PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Newcomer impact and more - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

NOLA edge rusher drawing Purdue interest - GoldandBlack.com

Shutdown impacts 4-star 2022 prospect Brady Allen - GoldandBlack.com

Wednesday chat session transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting dead period extended through July 31 - NCAA


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

What Purdue's reopening could look like - Journal & Courier

Purdue golf commit Hofman finishes 15th at Dye event - Journal & Courier

The status of sports in Indiana - Indystar

Lafayette's Independence Day cancelled - Journal & Courier

Lafayette's new COVID-19 cases trending downward - Journal & Courier

UCLA players looking for COVID-19 protection - National College Players Association

Louisville looking at budget cuts - WDRB



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

MAY 28

Steve Walker (1956) Forward, Men's Basketball

Leonard Scott (1961) Linebacker, Football

Steve Wambold (1968) Kicker, Football

Tommie Thomas (1990) Safety, Football


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}