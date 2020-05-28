Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Entrance interview: Josh Kaltenberger - GoldandBlack.com Tipping point for Power 5 to break away from NCAA? - CBSSports.com Nebraska could lost $27M due to smaller crowds in football games - KMTV Remote cheering app could improve atmosphere in empty stadiums - Guardian



Take in the views...because there’s no place like Purdue.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/3bINRQYw46 — Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 27, 2020

missing Mathias Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/v2ZcOSCUmf — Texas Legends (@TexasLegends) May 27, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Newcomer impact and more - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

NOLA edge rusher drawing Purdue interest - GoldandBlack.com Shutdown impacts 4-star 2022 prospect Brady Allen - GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat session transcript - GoldandBlack.com Recruiting dead period extended through July 31 - NCAA



University of Minnesota to no longer use Minneapolis PD at football games after death of George Floyd https://t.co/MzMiclw84z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 28, 2020

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY