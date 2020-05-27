MORE ENTRANCE INTERVIEWS: Greg Hudgins | Sanoussi Kane | Ben Kreul | Tirek Murphy

Purdue hopes the four offensive linemen it signed in the Class of 2020 help the program take the next step.

The three-star prospect from Seneca Valley High in Pittsburgh graduated early and arrived in West Lafayette in time for spring football, taking part in eight practices before the pandemic shut down campus. The 6-4, 285-pound Kaltenberger--a first-team all-state pick in Pennsylvania--joined fellow lineman Gus Hartwig on campus this winter/spring. Nailin Fox and Jared Bycznski will arrive in June.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Kaltenbeger before he arrived on campus for an Entrance Interview.