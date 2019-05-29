Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

FOOTBALL

Chat thread - GoldandBlack.com Known 2019 walk-ons - GoldandBlack.com IMG Academy WR Grant Summers walking on - GoldandBlack.com Update: 4-star WR Maliq Carr - GoldandBlack.com Why schedules are getting stronger - CBSSports.com



BASKETBALL

Scouting report: Jaden Ivey - GoldandBlack.com Anthony Cowin opts to return to Maryland - ESPN.com Deadline day to withdraw from the draft - CBSSports.com It's official: Purdue will play at Marquette in Gavitt Games - PurdueSports.com

🎸 10 days until the band is back together for the summer.#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/s18SrpW63o — Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 29, 2019

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Former athletes file Title IX lawsuit vs. Ohio State - ESPN.com 65 Boilermakers named academic All-Big Ten - PurdueSports.com



BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS