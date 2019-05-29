News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 23:06:50 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.30.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

FOOTBALL

Chat thread - GoldandBlack.com

Known 2019 walk-ons - GoldandBlack.com

IMG Academy WR Grant Summers walking on - GoldandBlack.com

Update: 4-star WR Maliq Carr - GoldandBlack.com

Why schedules are getting stronger - CBSSports.com


BASKETBALL

Scouting report: Jaden Ivey - GoldandBlack.com

Anthony Cowin opts to return to Maryland - ESPN.com

Deadline day to withdraw from the draft - CBSSports.com

It's official: Purdue will play at Marquette in Gavitt Games - PurdueSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Former athletes file Title IX lawsuit vs. Ohio State - ESPN.com

65 Boilermakers named academic All-Big Ten - PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Leon Burtnett (1943) Head Coach, Football

Greg Eifert (1961) Forward,

John Sarafin (1963) Linebacker, Football

Warren Moore (1978) Defensive End, Football

JaMarcus Shephard (1983) Football, Football

Cory Trice (2000) Defensive Back, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}