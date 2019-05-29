News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 14:52:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Report: Jaden Ivey

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Strqs4df8lzg5vxclgo5

Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub

Scouting Report ($): Ethan Morton

Throughout the spring and summer, GoldandBlack.com will break down Purdue's basketball commitments and top targets in our Scouting Report series.

Today, Boilermaker guard commitment Jaden Ivey.

SHOOTING

Ivey is a high-level scorer, and a well-balanced one, capable of scoring in a variety of ways, one of the most complete backcourt scorers Purdue has recruited under Matt Painter, that list headlined by E'Twaun Moore, Dakota Mathias and Carsen Edwards basically.

But it's probably Ivey's shooting that is the bigger piece of his offensive repertoire.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}