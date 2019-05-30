News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.31.2019

BASKETBALL

Offseason agenda: Eric Hunter - GoldandBlack.com

NBA draft deadline winners and losers - CBSSports.com

Howard wants to unite Wolverines and Fab Five - ESPN.com

Gophers' Coffey to skip senior season, stay in draft - ESPN.com

FOOTBALL

Boiling over - GoldandBlack.com

Official visit preview: Jayland Parker - GoldandBlack.com

Five football game times announced - PurdueSports.com

Texas linebacker planning Purdue visit - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: WR Mershawn Rice - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue makes D-lineman AJ Beatty's list of seven - GoldandBlack.com

Kory Sheets opens up about life after football - CKOM.com

Drew Brees brings new opportunities to kids in Shreveport - KTBS.com

These seven players could be surprise first-round picks - CBSSports.com

Early season odds and lines - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boilermakers prepped for summer of success - PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

MAY 31

Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football

Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football

JUNE 1

Rock Supan (1957) Defensive Back, Football

David Owen (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brandon Villarreal (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cody Webster (1991) Punter, Football

JUNE 2

John McDonnell (1959) Assistant Coach, Football

Nick Zitelli (1978) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}