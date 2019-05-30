University Book Store Headlines: 5.31.2019
BASKETBALL
Offseason agenda: Eric Hunter - GoldandBlack.com
NBA draft deadline winners and losers - CBSSports.com
Howard wants to unite Wolverines and Fab Five - ESPN.com
Gophers' Coffey to skip senior season, stay in draft - ESPN.com
FOOTBALL
Boiling over - GoldandBlack.com
Official visit preview: Jayland Parker - GoldandBlack.com
Five football game times announced - PurdueSports.com
Texas linebacker planning Purdue visit - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: WR Mershawn Rice - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue makes D-lineman AJ Beatty's list of seven - GoldandBlack.com
Kory Sheets opens up about life after football - CKOM.com
Drew Brees brings new opportunities to kids in Shreveport - KTBS.com
These seven players could be surprise first-round picks - CBSSports.com
Early season odds and lines - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boilermakers prepped for summer of success - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
MAY 31
Russ Pfahler (1943) Halfback, Football
Derrick Williams (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Stickford (1999) Offensive Line, Football
JUNE 1
Rock Supan (1957) Defensive Back, Football
David Owen (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brandon Villarreal (1983) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cody Webster (1991) Punter, Football
JUNE 2
John McDonnell (1959) Assistant Coach, Football
Nick Zitelli (1978) Linebacker, Football
