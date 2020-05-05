University Book Store Headlines: 5.5.2020
Gold and Black Radio podcast, with @KyleCharters79 talking w/ @TomDienhart1 Purdue's grad transfers - a ranking - and w/ @brianneubert on the NIL and its impact https://t.co/20afV0JJBH— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) May 4, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Basketball offseason agenda: Trevion Williams - GoldandBlack.com
The day Robbie Hummel met his hero...MJ - GoldandBlack.com
What if John Wooden had taken the Minnesota job in 1948? - Minneapolis Star Tribune
Catching up with Coach Scruggs - Purduesports.com
"I am confident that when we come out of this pandemic, which we will, we'll be even bigger, better and stronger."— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 5, 2020
- @bigten commissioner Kevin Warren pic.twitter.com/zorKRuHPzo
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten extends organized activities postponement through June 1 - Purduesports
Who will emerge in the Big Ten West - Detroit News
What is the right option for college football? Pick one - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue prioritized NO D-Lineman - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Tippecanoe Country thinking tighter restrictions due to spike - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jane Calhoun (1969) Center, Women's Basketball
Chad Buckland (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Chris James (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Dario Camacho (1986) Running Back, Football
Jordan Grimes (1986) Offensive Guard, Football
Joslyn Massey (1994) Forward, Women's Basketball
