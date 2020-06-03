Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Akin Ayodele talks George Floyd's death, protests and more - GoldandBlack.com

College football players will assume coronavirus risk, but will universities be responsible for liability? - PennLive.com

Purdue LB from Mona Shores makes most of quarantine workouts in parents’ garage - Mlive.com

Tom Herman: If you're going to cheer players on the field, 'you better have the same feelings for them off the field' - Yahoo.com

Season-opener between Navy and Notre Dame moved from Ireland to Annapolis - Yahoo.com

B1G coaches release statements on George Floyd's death - SaturdayTraditions.com

NCAA president Mark Emmert was paid $2.7 million in 2018 - Yahoo.com

Pat Forde: 'The scariest thing out there for athletic admin is an angry black coach.' - Yahoo.com

NFL ultimate all-conference teams: Best pro lineups from Big Ten, Big 12 - ESPN.com