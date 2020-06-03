News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 6.03.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Akin Ayodele talks George Floyd's death, protests and more - GoldandBlack.com

College football players will assume coronavirus risk, but will universities be responsible for liability? - PennLive.com

Purdue LB from Mona Shores makes most of quarantine workouts in parents’ garage - Mlive.com

Tom Herman: If you're going to cheer players on the field, 'you better have the same feelings for them off the field' - Yahoo.com

Season-opener between Navy and Notre Dame moved from Ireland to Annapolis - Yahoo.com

B1G coaches release statements on George Floyd's death - SaturdayTraditions.com

NCAA president Mark Emmert was paid $2.7 million in 2018 - Yahoo.com

Pat Forde: 'The scariest thing out there for athletic admin is an angry black coach.' - Yahoo.com

NFL ultimate all-conference teams: Best pro lineups from Big Ten, Big 12 - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Judge says Zion Williamson must answer questions under oath about improper benefits at Duke - ESPN.com

College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com

Sasha Stefanovic eager to return, become a leader - JCOnline.com


PURDUE RECRUITING

Updated Rivals.com 2021 rankings full of Purdue targets - GoldandBlack.com

Film Breakdown: Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Louisville football players and other athletes return to campus after 14-day home quarantine - ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football

Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football

Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football

Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

