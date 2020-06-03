University Book Store Headlines: 6.03.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Akin Ayodele talks George Floyd's death, protests and more - GoldandBlack.com
College football players will assume coronavirus risk, but will universities be responsible for liability? - PennLive.com
Purdue LB from Mona Shores makes most of quarantine workouts in parents’ garage - Mlive.com
Tom Herman: If you're going to cheer players on the field, 'you better have the same feelings for them off the field' - Yahoo.com
Season-opener between Navy and Notre Dame moved from Ireland to Annapolis - Yahoo.com
B1G coaches release statements on George Floyd's death - SaturdayTraditions.com
NCAA president Mark Emmert was paid $2.7 million in 2018 - Yahoo.com
Pat Forde: 'The scariest thing out there for athletic admin is an angry black coach.' - Yahoo.com
NFL ultimate all-conference teams: Best pro lineups from Big Ten, Big 12 - ESPN.com
June 1, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Judge says Zion Williamson must answer questions under oath about improper benefits at Duke - ESPN.com
College basketball transfer rankings for 2020-21 and 2021-22 - ESPN.com
Sasha Stefanovic eager to return, become a leader - JCOnline.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Updated Rivals.com 2021 rankings full of Purdue targets - GoldandBlack.com
Film Breakdown: Deion Burks - GoldandBlack.com
This isn't a PR stunt.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 2, 2020
Kevin Warren hopes the @bigten Anti-Hate & Anti-Racism Coalition is what people will be most proud of from his career.
Watch full interview: https://t.co/iysDSdoXdC pic.twitter.com/3E143DfIiN
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Louisville football players and other athletes return to campus after 14-day home quarantine - ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football
Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football
Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football
Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball
