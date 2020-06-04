University Book Store Headlines: 6.04.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Pigskin mail bag - GoldandBlack.com
LeBron James leads athlete pushback on Drew Brees' protest take: 'What’s wrong is wrong!' - Yahoo.com
62 Missouri athletes register to vote after leading march to courthouse to take a knee for George Floyd - Yahoo.com
College football legend Johnny Majors dies at age 85 - Yahoo.com
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Black Lives Matter hashtag because 'it's a personal belief of mine' - Yahoo.com
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh marches with protesters, officials at rally - ESPN.com
Two Marshall players, one staffer test positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com
SEC strength of schedule rankings - CBSSports.com
2020 Pac-12 coach rankings - CBSSports.com
Brees doesn't condone kneeling during anthem - JCOnline.com
This is how IU football will return - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin tested positive for coronavirus in May - Yahoo.com
Ranking the top 16 incoming freshmen - CBSSports.com
Tragedy of George Floyd's murder hits too close to home for some black college basketball coaches - CBSSports.com
New Mexico State marches as a team - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue offers three 2022 prospects - JCOnline.com
Kevin Warren announced the creation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition on Monday.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 2, 2020
The Big Ten commissioner joined Howard Griffith to talk about it.
Watch full interview: https://t.co/iysDSdoXdC pic.twitter.com/eMKfB5HfNj
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
NCAA argues in court filing that it has no legal obligation to protect athletes from sexual abuse - Yahoo.com
Oklahoma State says 3 athletes tested positive for coronavirus after returning to campus - Yahoo.com
Believing NCAA is failing members, UNC AD speaks out vociferously against name, image, likeness rights - CBSSports.com
Iowa State announces first positive COVID-19 test - CBSSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Brandon Hance (1982) Quarterback, Football
David Teague (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Austin Appleby (1993) Quarterback, Football
