News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 06:09:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.04.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Pigskin mail bag - GoldandBlack.com

LeBron James leads athlete pushback on Drew Brees' protest take: 'What’s wrong is wrong!' - Yahoo.com

62 Missouri athletes register to vote after leading march to courthouse to take a knee for George Floyd - Yahoo.com

College football legend Johnny Majors dies at age 85 - Yahoo.com

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley tweeted Black Lives Matter hashtag because 'it's a personal belief of mine' - Yahoo.com

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh marches with protesters, officials at rally - ESPN.com

Two Marshall players, one staffer test positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com

SEC strength of schedule rankings - CBSSports.com

2020 Pac-12 coach rankings - CBSSports.com

Brees doesn't condone kneeling during anthem - JCOnline.com

This is how IU football will return - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin tested positive for coronavirus in May - Yahoo.com

Ranking the top 16 incoming freshmen - CBSSports.com

Tragedy of George Floyd's murder hits too close to home for some black college basketball coaches - CBSSports.com

New Mexico State marches as a team - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue offers three 2022 prospects - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

NCAA argues in court filing that it has no legal obligation to protect athletes from sexual abuse - Yahoo.com

Oklahoma State says 3 athletes tested positive for coronavirus after returning to campus - Yahoo.com

Believing NCAA is failing members, UNC AD speaks out vociferously against name, image, likeness rights - CBSSports.com

Iowa State announces first positive COVID-19 test - CBSSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Brandon Hance (1982) Quarterback, Football

David Teague (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball

Austin Appleby (1993) Quarterback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}