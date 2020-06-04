News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 22:56:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.05.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Daniels: 'Not looking at going beyond one-fourth of the capacity' - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan State football to start voluntary workouts with hope for season played as scheduled - Mlive.com

Oregon State dismisses tight end after racist, offensive audio rant emerges online - CBSSports.com

Florida State's Marvin Wilson claims Mike Norvell lied about speaking to players after George Floyd's death - CBSSports.com

Arizona State punter wins appeal to return to school despite declaring for 2020 NFL draft and signing with an agent - Yahoo.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue to play host to Yale this season - JCOnline.com

Butler adds all-conference guard to roster as transfer - Yahoo.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Entrance Interview: OL Gus Hartwig - GoldandBlack.com

Why Mikey Williams is considering an HBCU, a move that could shake up college basketball - Yahoo.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

The 2019 college racial and gender report card - ESPN.com

Georgia Tech football, men's and women's basketball taking Election Day off - ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JUNE 5

Bill Harmon (1943) Fullback, Football

Bob Dillingham (1947) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom Erdman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Steve Townsend (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chad Austin (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jai Bullock (1977) Tight End, Football

Joey Warburg (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Josh Okonye (1995) Cornerback, Football

JUNE 6

Marion Isom (1962) Tailback, Football

Nick Mamula (1970) Center, Football

Brandon Johnson (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gene Mruczkowski (1980) Center, Football

Frank Duong (1986) Safety, Football

DeVarro Greaves (1989) Linebacker, Football

Whitney Bays (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball

April Wilson (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball

JUNE 7

Steve Harton (1956) Defensive End, Football

Dan Payne (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brian Alford (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Carson Cunningham (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}