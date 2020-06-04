University Book Store Headlines: 6.05.2020
In the fight to dismantle injustice it is not enough to just speak out. It requires unified action of people from different racial, gender, and socioeconomic backgrounds. To evoke true and genuine change we need actions not just words. 8 minutes 46 seconds @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/57W0t6IiiO— W (@willchap19) June 5, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Daniels: 'Not looking at going beyond one-fourth of the capacity' - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan State football to start voluntary workouts with hope for season played as scheduled - Mlive.com
Oregon State dismisses tight end after racist, offensive audio rant emerges online - CBSSports.com
Florida State's Marvin Wilson claims Mike Norvell lied about speaking to players after George Floyd's death - CBSSports.com
Arizona State punter wins appeal to return to school despite declaring for 2020 NFL draft and signing with an agent - Yahoo.com
June 4, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue to play host to Yale this season - JCOnline.com
Butler adds all-conference guard to roster as transfer - Yahoo.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Entrance Interview: OL Gus Hartwig - GoldandBlack.com
Why Mikey Williams is considering an HBCU, a move that could shake up college basketball - Yahoo.com
Step-by-step you will see my heart for exactly what it is and the way everyone around me sees it.— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 5, 2020
I’m sorry it has taken this long to act and to participate in a meaningful way but I am your ally in this fight. https://t.co/GTq962B8Ok
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
The 2019 college racial and gender report card - ESPN.com
Georgia Tech football, men's and women's basketball taking Election Day off - ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JUNE 5
Bill Harmon (1943) Fullback, Football
Bob Dillingham (1947) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Erdman (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Townsend (1960) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chad Austin (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jai Bullock (1977) Tight End, Football
Joey Warburg (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Josh Okonye (1995) Cornerback, Football
JUNE 6
Marion Isom (1962) Tailback, Football
Nick Mamula (1970) Center, Football
Brandon Johnson (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gene Mruczkowski (1980) Center, Football
Frank Duong (1986) Safety, Football
DeVarro Greaves (1989) Linebacker, Football
Whitney Bays (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball
April Wilson (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
JUNE 7
Steve Harton (1956) Defensive End, Football
Dan Payne (1966) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Alford (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Carson Cunningham (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball
