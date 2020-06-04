Purdue’ signed four Rivals.com four-star players in 2020. And offensive lineman Gus Hartwig is one of them, joining WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, WR Maliq Carr and DE Greg Hudgins. Needless to say, expectations are high for Hartwig.

The Zionsville (Ind.) High product enrolled early and took part in the eight spring practices Purdue was able to conduct before campus was shuttered by the pandemic. The 6-5, 290-pound Hartwig took part in the All-American Game in San Antonio in January.

Hartwig is one of four offensive linemen who have signed with Purdue, joining Nalin Fox, Josh Kaltenberger and Jared Bycznski. Like Hartwig, Kaltenberger enrolled early.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Hartwig for an Entrance Interview.