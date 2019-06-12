News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-12 23:18:09 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.13.2019

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

RECRUITING



Basketball: Trey Kaufman's recruitment beginning to take off — GoldandBlack.com

Basketball: Purdue had a prominent visitor on campus Wednesday — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

FOOTBALL

Play or Redshirt: Purdue's freshman linebackers — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten coaching rankings — CBS Sports

BASKETBALL

Entrance Interview: Purdue freshman Brandon Newman — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

At least six program could face investigation — CBS Sports

OTHER

Swimming and Diving: Bretscher, Duncan Selected for World University Games — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob O'Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}