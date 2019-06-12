University Book Store Headlines: 6.13.2019
RECRUITING
Basketball: Trey Kaufman's recruitment beginning to take off — GoldandBlack.com
Basketball: Purdue had a prominent visitor on campus Wednesday — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
We really enjoyed spending the day at the New Orleans @Saints mini-camp. Our staff appreciates the tremendous hospitality. Also great catching up with Boilermaker Legend, @drewbrees #BoilerUp 🚂 / #PurdueFamily pic.twitter.com/3TCFIvL9vr— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) June 13, 2019
FOOTBALL
Play or Redshirt: Purdue's freshman linebackers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten coaching rankings — CBS Sports
BASKETBALL
Entrance Interview: Purdue freshman Brandon Newman — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
At least six program could face investigation — CBS Sports
OTHER
Swimming and Diving: Bretscher, Duncan Selected for World University Games — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob O'Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football
