News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 00:09:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.16.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store


RECRUITING

Report: Purdue's Thursday team camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue offers 2022 Jalen WashingtonGoldandBlack.com

Video Interview: Trey KaufmanGoldandBlack.com

Video Interview: Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com

Updated Rivals.com 2021 rankings — Rivals.com

Football: Another big weekend for Purdue official visits — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Official Visit Preview: QB Hunter DekkersGoldandBlack.com ($)

Official Visit Preview: Linebacker Jordan TurnerGoldandBlack.com ($)

BASKETBALL

Mock Draft: Top picks appear set – CBS Sports

Which schools are in NCAA crosshairs? — Yahoo Sports

Women: Purdue's non-conference schedule — PurdueSports.com

FOOTBALL

Entrance Interview: Dave Monnot — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Another layer of Rondale Moore's work ethic revealed — Journal and Courier ($)

OTHER

Baseball hires Greg Goff as its new coach — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football

Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football

Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football

Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football

June 15

Tom Luken (1950) Offensive Guard, Football

Wayne Follstad (1964) Tight End, Football

Doug Downing (1965) Quarterback, Football

David Poindexter (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Dan Dierking (1988) Running Back, Football

Patrick Bade (1990) Forward/Tight End, MBB/Football

June 16

Brian Jackson (1966) Fullback, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}