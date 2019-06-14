University Book Store Headlines: 6.16.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
RECRUITING
Report: Purdue's Thursday team camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue offers 2022 Jalen Washington — GoldandBlack.com
Video Interview: Trey Kaufman — GoldandBlack.com
Video Interview: Jaden Ivey — GoldandBlack.com
Updated Rivals.com 2021 rankings — Rivals.com
Football: Another big weekend for Purdue official visits — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official Visit Preview: QB Hunter Dekkers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Official Visit Preview: Linebacker Jordan Turner — GoldandBlack.com ($)
.@brianneubert @GoldandBlackcom gives a recruiting update! https://t.co/GP9PVyUQns— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) June 13, 2019
BASKETBALL
Mock Draft: Top picks appear set – CBS Sports
Which schools are in NCAA crosshairs? — Yahoo Sports
Women: Purdue's non-conference schedule — PurdueSports.com
FOOTBALL
Entrance Interview: Dave Monnot — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Another layer of Rondale Moore's work ethic revealed — Journal and Courier ($)
OTHER
Baseball hires Greg Goff as its new coach — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gregg Poorman (1954) Wide Receiver, Football
Marc Marchetti (1966) Strong Safety, Football
Chip Richardson (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Stacy Kraiza (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kurt Davies (1977) Defensive End, Football
Charlton Williams (1989) Cornerback, Football
June 15
Tom Luken (1950) Offensive Guard, Football
Wayne Follstad (1964) Tight End, Football
Doug Downing (1965) Quarterback, Football
David Poindexter (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Dierking (1988) Running Back, Football
Patrick Bade (1990) Forward/Tight End, MBB/Football
June 16
Brian Jackson (1966) Fullback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.