{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 06:16:55 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 7.15.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ohio big man very much on Purdue's early 2022 radar - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten questions hanging over the season. We try to answer each one - GoldandBlack.com

Drama could be brewing at the JuCo level - FootballScoop.com

College football adjustments could create community impact - InsideIndianaBusiness.com

By backing Trump and crushing Kaepernick, former coach on cusp of U.S. Senate seat - Yahoo.com

Ranking the top 10 college football players in the Big Ten ahead of the 2020 season - CBSSports.com

Four-star QB Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, commits to FAU - CBSSports.com

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley confident there will be a college football season - ESPN.com

Ohio State athletes resume after virus stoppage - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

As junior college basketball moves to January hope is dwindling the NCAA season will start on time - CBSSports.com

BYU 7-3 newcomer Matt Haarms makes quite a first impression - Deseret.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Mike Bobinski statement on Big Ten fall sports schedule adjustment - PurdueSports.com

Name, Image and Likeness Part 3: How athletes build their brand - Rivals.com

Ersland named NWCA president elect - PurdueSports.com

Binckes and Moffitt named NCAA Woman of the Year nominees - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Roy Hairston (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball

Anthony Gutwein (1976) Defensive Tackle, Football

Noble Jones (1977) Linebacker, Football

Matt Mitrione (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football

Tim Stratton (1979) Tight End, Football

Jeremy Coley (1983) Defensive End, Football

