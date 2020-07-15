University Book Store Headlines: 7.15.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Here's what #Purdue AD Mike Bobinski said about providing flexibility within all fall sports schedules this year. You can expect quite a bit of changes, with more decisions to come within the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/rmJxX66ZGb— Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) July 15, 2020
Ohio big man very much on Purdue's early 2022 radar - GoldandBlack.com
The @PelicansNBA get up & down Tuesday in Orlando! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/I5cNDlMDeH— NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten questions hanging over the season. We try to answer each one - GoldandBlack.com
Drama could be brewing at the JuCo level - FootballScoop.com
College football adjustments could create community impact - InsideIndianaBusiness.com
By backing Trump and crushing Kaepernick, former coach on cusp of U.S. Senate seat - Yahoo.com
Ranking the top 10 college football players in the Big Ten ahead of the 2020 season - CBSSports.com
Four-star QB Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, commits to FAU - CBSSports.com
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley confident there will be a college football season - ESPN.com
Ohio State athletes resume after virus stoppage - ESPN.com
A "very, very low" number of Early and Summer Start students tested positive for the coronavirus, Purdue officials said during today's presentation from the provost.— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) July 14, 2020
This and other updates from the streamed conversation here: https://t.co/3PPQnxzXWJ
PURDUE BASKETBALL
As junior college basketball moves to January hope is dwindling the NCAA season will start on time - CBSSports.com
BYU 7-3 newcomer Matt Haarms makes quite a first impression - Deseret.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Mike Bobinski statement on Big Ten fall sports schedule adjustment - PurdueSports.com
Name, Image and Likeness Part 3: How athletes build their brand - Rivals.com
Ersland named NWCA president elect - PurdueSports.com
Binckes and Moffitt named NCAA Woman of the Year nominees - PurdueSports.com
The Target in Chauncey Village is set to open on Aug. 16, roughly a year after its originally planned opening date.https://t.co/q1ICjy5NJ7— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) July 14, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Roy Hairston (1973) Forward, Men's Basketball
Anthony Gutwein (1976) Defensive Tackle, Football
Noble Jones (1977) Linebacker, Football
Matt Mitrione (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Tim Stratton (1979) Tight End, Football
Jeremy Coley (1983) Defensive End, Football
