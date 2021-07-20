 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 06:15:29 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Cedar Point - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Who are the best players Purdue will face in 2021? - GoldandBlack.com

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman running backs - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Previewing the Big Ten, Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

'We brought them in here for a reason' | Transfers look to boost Purdue football - JCOnline.com

Suspended Redblacks’ RB Akeem Hunt returns home to U.S. - threedownnation.com

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey urges increased vaccinations, says forfeits are possible in 2021 - Yahoo.com

2021 SEC Media Days Notebook - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Your guide to six early-season 2021-22 college basketball tournaments - ESPN.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball slated for nine non-conference matches - PurdueSports.com

Incoming freshman bikes 139 miles to campus - Exponent.com

Boilermakers win a dozen events at Senior State - PurdueSports.com

Federal judge affirms Indiana University vaccine requirement - WLFI.com

The SEC, NCAA and a fight to change college sports - SI.com

NCAA president Mark Emmert made $2.9 million as NCAA's revenue dropped more than 50 percent - ESPN.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball

Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football

Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball

Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}