University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Cedar Point - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Who are the best players Purdue will face in 2021? - GoldandBlack.com
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman running backs - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Previewing the Big Ten, Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
'We brought them in here for a reason' | Transfers look to boost Purdue football - JCOnline.com
Suspended Redblacks’ RB Akeem Hunt returns home to U.S. - threedownnation.com
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey urges increased vaccinations, says forfeits are possible in 2021 - Yahoo.com
2021 SEC Media Days Notebook - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Your guide to six early-season 2021-22 college basketball tournaments - ESPN.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball slated for nine non-conference matches - PurdueSports.com
Incoming freshman bikes 139 miles to campus - Exponent.com
Boilermakers win a dozen events at Senior State - PurdueSports.com
Federal judge affirms Indiana University vaccine requirement - WLFI.com
The SEC, NCAA and a fight to change college sports - SI.com
NCAA president Mark Emmert made $2.9 million as NCAA's revenue dropped more than 50 percent - ESPN.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football
Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball
Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
