University Book Store Headlines: 7.24.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
This is Elijah Sindelar's team, but what if he gets hurt? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Schedule Ranking: No. 2, Penn State — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Boilermaker veterans could expand perimeter shooting elements for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Purdue stockpiling skill, depth, versatility — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
OTHER
Baseball: Alexander Field listed among college baseball's best stadiums — NCAA.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ken Long (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bill Nauman (1954) Quarterback, Football
Joe Barry Carroll (1958) Center, Men's Basketball
Darren Rhodes (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Kelly Butler (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Otto (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sam Ostarello (1991) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
Ayah Stallings (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.