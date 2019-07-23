News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 7.24.2019

PURDUE FOOTBALL

This is Elijah Sindelar's team, but what if he gets hurt? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Schedule Ranking: No. 2, Penn State — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Boilermaker veterans could expand perimeter shooting elements for Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Purdue stockpiling skill, depth, versatility — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

OTHER

Baseball: Alexander Field listed among college baseball's best stadiums — NCAA.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ken Long (1953) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bill Nauman (1954) Quarterback, Football

Joe Barry Carroll (1958) Center, Men's Basketball

Darren Rhodes (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Kelly Butler (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mike Otto (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sam Ostarello (1991) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

Ayah Stallings (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball

