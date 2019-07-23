GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

This could be a rebuilding year for the Nittany Lions, but they still will be a tough out in bucolic State College, Pa. They always are with nearly 107,000 fans jammed into Beaver Stadium. It's one of the best environments in college football.

Purdue’s only win in State College, Pa., came in 2004, a 20-13 decision engineered by Kyle Orton. That also is Purdue’s last victory in the series. How lopsided has this series been? The Boilers are 2-14 vs. the Nittany Lions since PSU joined the Big Ten. Want more? The Nittany Lions have won eight in a row vs. Purdue.

The Boilermakers would like to forget the last time they met Penn State, which trounced Purdue, 62-24, in Ross-Ade Stadium in 2016. The Boilermakers were playing checkers; the Nittany Lions were playing chess. Those were the most points the program ever has allowed at home. Dubious.

But enough with the past. Let’s talk about the here and now. The Boilermakers may be primed to take down Penn State, what with quarterback Trace McSorley gone. Your new Penn State QB is … Sean Clifford? Five Nits left early for the NFL, while 11 others entered the transfer portal. This offense has a lot to prove in what looks to be a year of transition for perpetually upbeat coach James Franklin. Still, keep an eye on running back Ricky Slade, tight end Pat Freiermuth and wideout KJ Hamler.

Bottom line: A win in State College would be a bonus for Purdue. And the Boilermakers may be able to pull it off if the Nittany Lions offense still hasn’t found its footing by the start of October. The challenge for the Boilermakers will be the PSU defense, which should be VERY good led by end Yetur Gross-Matos, corner John Reid and linebacker Micah Parsons. The Purdue offense vs. the Penn State defense will be strength on strength and the matchup that probably will decide the game.

Series: 14-3-1, Penn State

Last Purdue win: 2004, 20-13 at Penn State

Last Penn State win: 2016, 62-24 at Purdue