{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 22:39:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.25.2019

Brian Neubert
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE RECRUITING

Top-25 junior and Purdue target Harrison Ingram could cut list soon — Rivals.com ($)

Chat: Where Purdue stands with several top targets— GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

After stellar debut, what can Rondale Moore do now? — GoldandBlack.com

Chat: Purdue's offensive line, freshman impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ross-Ade project going before Trustees — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue schedule ranking: No. 1, Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Chat: Next season's scoring, the Thompsons and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Swimming: LoBue Wins 27-Meter Silver at World Championships — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Todd Stelma (1976) Linebacker, Football

Brandon Blackmon (1985) Free Safety, Football

