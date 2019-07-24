Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Top-25 junior and Purdue target Harrison Ingram could cut list soon — Rivals.com ($) Chat: Where Purdue stands with several top targets— GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

After stellar debut, what can Rondale Moore do now? — GoldandBlack.com Chat: Purdue's offensive line, freshman impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($) Ross-Ade project going before Trustees — Journal and Courier ($) Purdue schedule ranking: No. 1, Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Chat: Next season's scoring, the Thompsons and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Swimming: LoBue Wins 27-Meter Silver at World Championships — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY