University Book Store Headlines: 7.25.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE RECRUITING
Top-25 junior and Purdue target Harrison Ingram could cut list soon — Rivals.com ($)
Chat: Where Purdue stands with several top targets— GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
After stellar debut, what can Rondale Moore do now? — GoldandBlack.com
Chat: Purdue's offensive line, freshman impact and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ross-Ade project going before Trustees — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue schedule ranking: No. 1, Wisconsin — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Chat: Next season's scoring, the Thompsons and more— GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER
Swimming: LoBue Wins 27-Meter Silver at World Championships — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Todd Stelma (1976) Linebacker, Football
Brandon Blackmon (1985) Free Safety, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.