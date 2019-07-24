GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

The Boilermakers have played Wisconsin tough the last two years under Jeff Brohm, losing 17-9 in Madison in 2017 and 47-44 in triple OT last season in West Lafayette. Still, beating the Badgers has been elusive. Wisconsin continues to torment the Boilermakers, winning the last 13 meetings.

Many Purdue fans feel the “day the music died” for Boilermaker football was during the 20-17 “Orton Fumble” loss vs. Wisconsin in West Lafayette in 2004. The program is still trying to claw back from that crushing defeat.



Purdue appears on its way to becoming a significant voice in the Big Ten again. And that elusive victory vs. Bucky? Well, it may not be too far away, as you get the feeling Purdue is about to flip the script in this series.

When the teams meet this season in always rollicking Camp Randall Stadium, Purdue will be coming off a bye, so the Boilermakers will have that going for them … which is nice.

Wisconsin is coming off what for them is a disappointing 8-5 season. Injuries, turnovers and penalties all were issues, along with spotty quarterback play. True freshman Graham Mertz may start under center, but junior Jack Coan could be the guy. The o-line will be vintage Wisconsin, led by tackle Cole Van Lanen and center Tyler Bladasz.



The defense? It’s always better than people think. The names to know: linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr, along with end Isaiahh Loudermilk and safety Scott Nelson.



Bottom line: To have a shot to beat Wisconsin, you have to at least slow down the Badgers’ vaunted rushing attack. Purdue was trampled for 385 yards rushing in last year’s meeting, as Jonathan Taylor carried 33 times for 321 yards and three TDs, averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per tote. Taylor is back. Can Purdue slow him? That will be the key.

Series: 49-29-8, Wisconsin

Last Purdue win: 2003, 26-23 at Wisconsin

Last Wisconsin win: 2018, 47-44 3 OT at Purdue