University Book Store Headlines: 7.26.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Sleeper candidates to win the Heisman Trophy — SI.com
Jeff Brohm, like most P5 head coaches, has an offensive background — GoldandBlack.com
Mailbag: Purdue's offensive line recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Depth, young talent give Purdue defensive line a chance — Journal and Courier ($)
Lorenzo Neal named to Outland Watch List — PurdueSports.com
Coaching carousel offers little security for assistants — Winston-Salem Journal
Jeff Brohm on assembling a staff — Winston-Salem Journal
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue's roadmap to finishing its 2020 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILING OVER: The second July evaluation period — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Which teams could win their first national title in the next decade? — SI.com
OTHER
Softball: Purdue signs transfer Kenzie Bolin — PurdueSports.com
Swimming: LoBue wins 27-meter silver at World Championship — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Ivlow (1944) Fullback, Football
Chris Davis (1963) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Mitchell (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball
Reggie Johnson (1975) Defensive Back, Football
Eric Mebane (1990) Defensive End, Football
SATURDAY
David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football
Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football
Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football
Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football
Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football
Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football
Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball
Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football
Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball
Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football
SUNDAY
Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football
Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football
