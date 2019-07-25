News More News
PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sleeper candidates to win the Heisman Trophy — SI.com

Jeff Brohm, like most P5 head coaches, has an offensive background — GoldandBlack.com

Mailbag: Purdue's offensive line recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Depth, young talent give Purdue defensive line a chance — Journal and Courier ($)

Lorenzo Neal named to Outland Watch List — PurdueSports.com

Coaching carousel offers little security for assistants — Winston-Salem Journal

Jeff Brohm on assembling a staff — Winston-Salem Journal

PURDUE RECRUITING 

BOILING OVER: Purdue's roadmap to finishing its 2020 class — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILING OVER: The second July evaluation period — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Which teams could win their first national title in the next decade? — SI.com

OTHER

Softball: Purdue signs transfer Kenzie Bolin — PurdueSports.com

Swimming: LoBue wins 27-meter silver at World Championship — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Ivlow (1944) Fullback, Football

Chris Davis (1963) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Mitchell (1966) Forward, Men's Basketball

Reggie Johnson (1975) Defensive Back, Football

Eric Mebane (1990) Defensive End, Football

SATURDAY

David Booker (1960) Tailback, Football

Bob Nommensen (1961) Linebacker, Football

Ed Clark (1963) Running Back, Football

Brian Lohman (1973) Free Safety, Football

Willie Fells (1976) Linebacker, Football

Willie Bach (1982) Offensive Guard, Football

Aya Traore (1983) Forward, Women's Basketball

Tyler Haston (1987) Linebacker, Football

Bryson Scott (1994) Guard, Men's Basketball

Dedrick Mackey (1997) Cornerback, Football

SUNDAY

Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football

Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football

Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}