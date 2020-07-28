University Book Store Headlines: 7.28.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight - GoldandBlack.com
Indiana prep standout Luke Brown commits to Stetson - SI.com
Who's most likely to be Mr. Football: @ZachWhi95797009 @beneasters11 @prestonterrell5 @carsonsteele30 @Daylan5_ @DonavenMcculley @therealYK_14 @hesson_henry @bfisher54_ @grimes_maximus ... or someone else? @KyleNeddenriep outlook https://t.co/M4jG2kMx8m— Scott Horner (@ScottEHorner) July 27, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Football: Predicting the Biggest Upsets in 2020 - Athlonsports.com
Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner is opting out of his senior season because of COVID-19 - ChicagoTribune.com
We’d all dearly miss a fall without college football, but spare me crocodile tears for lost Big Ten revenue - PennLive.com
Georgia’s Greg McGarity hopes SEC football decision comes soon - AJC.com
Scenarios for preserving $54 million in Big Ten TV money - HuskerOnline.com
As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable - JournalStar.com
12 B1G players crack Top 50 prospects for 2021 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus - SaturdayTradition.com
Former Purdue star quarterback Jim Everett 'rewarded for being stubborn' - JCOnline.com
College football season may get asterisk, but does it matter? - BuckeyeExtra.com
Blatant Homerism Podcast: Discussing the challenges of fall football with Ralph Russo - CrimsonandCreamMachine.com
Rated as a Top 10 atmosphere in @NCAAVolleyball for a reason. #BoilerUp 🚂🏐 pic.twitter.com/XiNdPyHLh0— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) July 24, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
What can Purdue expect from Mason Gillis this season? - GoldandBlack.com
Fall sports will be cancelled by MAAC - BuffaloNews.com
"There's probably a reason why there's not many African-American women that play softball in general."@SkyeWebb66 of @PurdueSoftball shares her experiences of being a Black athlete in a sport that does not have much diversity.#NCAASoftball #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/t67hiZTQeo— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) July 27, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue improving on-campus living safety - WLFI.com
Covid 19 positive tests among NCAA FBS and FCS athletic departments - BuffaloNews.com
Indiana's mask mandate takes effect in bid to slow virus - WLFI.com
Colleges dropping nonrevenue sports jeopardizes the U.S. Olympic model - WashingtonPost.com
Women's tennis: Dovnik, Ozturk named ITA scholar-athletes - PurdueSports.com
Wabash College suspends all fall sports - WLFI.com
SIA breaks ground on new $158 million expansion, adding 350 jobs to to Lafayette plant - JCOnline.com
No matter if they were on @PurdueMSwimDive, @BoilerBall, @PurdueTrackXC or @PurdueWBB these Boilermakers know how to make a #B1GDifference. https://t.co/0s7GLimtrp pic.twitter.com/48NwXVsTAL— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 23, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football
Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football
Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football
