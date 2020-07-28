Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Football: Predicting the Biggest Upsets in 2020 - Athlonsports.com

Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner is opting out of his senior season because of COVID-19 - ChicagoTribune.com

We’d all dearly miss a fall without college football, but spare me crocodile tears for lost Big Ten revenue - PennLive.com

Georgia’s Greg McGarity hopes SEC football decision comes soon - AJC.com

Scenarios for preserving $54 million in Big Ten TV money - HuskerOnline.com

As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable - JournalStar.com

12 B1G players crack Top 50 prospects for 2021 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus - SaturdayTradition.com

Former Purdue star quarterback Jim Everett 'rewarded for being stubborn' - JCOnline.com

College football season may get asterisk, but does it matter? - BuckeyeExtra.com

Blatant Homerism Podcast: Discussing the challenges of fall football with Ralph Russo - CrimsonandCreamMachine.com