{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 06:29:12 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.28.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE RECRUITING

Texas O-lineman Remington Strickland has Purdue on his list of eight - GoldandBlack.com

Indiana prep standout Luke Brown commits to Stetson - SI.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Football: Predicting the Biggest Upsets in 2020 - Athlonsports.com

Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner is opting out of his senior season because of COVID-19 - ChicagoTribune.com

We’d all dearly miss a fall without college football, but spare me crocodile tears for lost Big Ten revenue - PennLive.com

Georgia’s Greg McGarity hopes SEC football decision comes soon - AJC.com

Scenarios for preserving $54 million in Big Ten TV money - HuskerOnline.com

As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable - JournalStar.com

12 B1G players crack Top 50 prospects for 2021 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus - SaturdayTradition.com

Former Purdue star quarterback Jim Everett 'rewarded for being stubborn' - JCOnline.com

College football season may get asterisk, but does it matter? - BuckeyeExtra.com

Blatant Homerism Podcast: Discussing the challenges of fall football with Ralph Russo - CrimsonandCreamMachine.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

What can Purdue expect from Mason Gillis this season? - GoldandBlack.com

Fall sports will be cancelled by MAAC - BuffaloNews.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue improving on-campus living safety - WLFI.com

Covid 19 positive tests among NCAA FBS and FCS athletic departments - BuffaloNews.com

Indiana's mask mandate takes effect in bid to slow virus - WLFI.com

Colleges dropping nonrevenue sports jeopardizes the U.S. Olympic model - WashingtonPost.com

Women's tennis: Dovnik, Ozturk named ITA scholar-athletes - PurdueSports.com

Wabash College suspends all fall sports - WLFI.com

SIA breaks ground on new $158 million expansion, adding 350 jobs to to Lafayette plant - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football

Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football

Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football

