{{ timeAgo('2022-07-27 23:57:50 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.28.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL AND BIG TEN MEDIA DAY

Purdue Football Notebook: Big Ten media day — GoldandBlack.com

Projected starters won't be full-go for camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: The sports media landscape, Kevin Warren's coming of age and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Divisions likely to remain through 2023 — Journal and Courier ($)

Big Ten Media Day takeaways: Aidan O'Connell poised for spotlight — CBS Sports

Sense of urgency is real in the Big Ten — CBS Sports

Hopes for 16-team Playoff growing — CBS Sports

Big Ten evaluating four more Pac-12 schools for potential expansion — CBS Sports

Fineran named to Lou Groza watch list — PurdueSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Baseball honored for academic achievement — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Vargyas (1958) Defensive Back, Football

Mark Hagen (1969) Assistant Coach, Football

Anthony Poindexter (1976) Assistant Coach, Football

Bryon Hubbard (1999) Linebacker, Football

