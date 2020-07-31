 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 7.31.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

GoldandBlack.com football mailbag - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with ... Calvin Clark - GoldandBlack.com

Ohio State voted 2020 Big Ten favorite in Cleveland.com Preseason Poll - Cleveland.com

External investigation into Iowa football culture reveals how players felt 'unhappy and unwelcome' - Yahoo.com

SEC moves to conference-only 2020 schedule, pushes back start of season - Al.com

Big Ten schedule expected to be released next week - ChicagoTribune.com

Purdue opponent preview: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Could Penn State host a 'students only' game at Beaver Stadium? - SI.com

Latest on Big Ten football schedule: What could Rutgers’ new slate look like? - NJ.com

ACC charts course for a football season that is anything but traditional - Richmond.com

College football players are beginning to opt out - ElevenWarriors.com

Why everyone needs to realize there is no more 'normal' in college football - ESPN.com

PROP expands opportunities for social justice statements on uniforms - NCAA.com

Lawsuit: Legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler knew of allegations of sexual abuse against team doctor - Yahoo.com

Heartbreak of lost football season felt across Division III - AP.com

What does ACC, Notre Dame decision mean for college football? - ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

E'Twaun Moore replaces his name with NBA jersey message for New Orleans Pelicans restart - JCOnline.com

Bayern adds punch to frontcourt with Johnson - EuroLeague.net

Former Purdue star Carsen Edwards embarrassed two NBA superstars with filthy dunk - SaturdayTradition.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Rising room rates, lack of transparency frustrate incoming students - PurdueExponent.com

Canzano: Amid crisis, Pac-12 signed agreement to fund news coverage from Los Angeles Times - OregonLive.com

Veteran Purdue women's golf coach Devon Brouse records first hole-in-one - JCOnline.com

Purdue volleyball receives prestigious AVCA Team Academic Award - PurdueSports.com

Opinion: As colleges reopen, millions of students will be on the move. Get ready. - AJC.com

Officials talk bar restrictions as Purdue's reopening approaches - PurdueExponent.com

IHSAA to move forward with fall sports season as scheduled - WLFI.com

Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27 - WLFI.com

For Penn State’s Blue Band and Pitt Marching Band, the music will go on even if the show doesn’t - PennLive.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JULY 31

Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football

Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football

Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football

David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football

Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football

Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football

AUGUST 1

John Shoop (1969) Assistant coach, Football

Brad Bobich (1974) Kicker, Football

Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Linebacker , Football

AUGUST 2

Dale Samuels (1931) Quarterback, Football

Bob Hopp (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football

Larry Orr (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mike Kohler (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football

George Hall (1984) Linebacker , Football

Joey Elliott (1986) Quarterback, Football

