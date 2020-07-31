University Book Store Headlines: 7.31.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com football mailbag - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Calvin Clark - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State voted 2020 Big Ten favorite in Cleveland.com Preseason Poll - Cleveland.com
External investigation into Iowa football culture reveals how players felt 'unhappy and unwelcome' - Yahoo.com
SEC moves to conference-only 2020 schedule, pushes back start of season - Al.com
Big Ten schedule expected to be released next week - ChicagoTribune.com
Purdue opponent preview: Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Could Penn State host a 'students only' game at Beaver Stadium? - SI.com
Latest on Big Ten football schedule: What could Rutgers’ new slate look like? - NJ.com
ACC charts course for a football season that is anything but traditional - Richmond.com
College football players are beginning to opt out - ElevenWarriors.com
Why everyone needs to realize there is no more 'normal' in college football - ESPN.com
PROP expands opportunities for social justice statements on uniforms - NCAA.com
Lawsuit: Legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler knew of allegations of sexual abuse against team doctor - Yahoo.com
Heartbreak of lost football season felt across Division III - AP.com
What does ACC, Notre Dame decision mean for college football? - ESPN.com
Some Big Ten intel, via multiple sources: League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 31, 2020
🚨 New podcast 🚨@Ryan_Cline13 joined me over a year removed from lighting @MarchMadness on fire to update us on what he's been up to, reflect on his @BoilerBall career and more. ⬇️— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) July 30, 2020
📺 https://t.co/B35ZeK8nph
🍎 https://t.co/fgCT1PGc2P
PURDUE BASKETBALL
E'Twaun Moore replaces his name with NBA jersey message for New Orleans Pelicans restart - JCOnline.com
Bayern adds punch to frontcourt with Johnson - EuroLeague.net
Former Purdue star Carsen Edwards embarrassed two NBA superstars with filthy dunk - SaturdayTradition.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
Former @BoilerBall star JaJuan Johnson is headed to Germany for the first time in his career after signing with @fcb_basketball in the Basketball Bundesliga. Read more here: https://t.co/ZzjcwKtP7W— Ballers Abroad (@BallersAbroad) July 30, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Rising room rates, lack of transparency frustrate incoming students - PurdueExponent.com
Canzano: Amid crisis, Pac-12 signed agreement to fund news coverage from Los Angeles Times - OregonLive.com
Veteran Purdue women's golf coach Devon Brouse records first hole-in-one - JCOnline.com
Purdue volleyball receives prestigious AVCA Team Academic Award - PurdueSports.com
Opinion: As colleges reopen, millions of students will be on the move. Get ready. - AJC.com
Officials talk bar restrictions as Purdue's reopening approaches - PurdueExponent.com
IHSAA to move forward with fall sports season as scheduled - WLFI.com
Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27 - WLFI.com
For Penn State’s Blue Band and Pitt Marching Band, the music will go on even if the show doesn’t - PennLive.com
Briony Horgan, associate professor of @PurdueEAPS, watches NASA Mars rover Perseverance launch Thursday (July 30). This scientifically important landing site within Jezero Crater was selected by NASA following a presentation by Horgan. #PurdueUniversityhttps://t.co/J7UWhQ7hUX pic.twitter.com/ux3MWAcg0i— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 30, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JULY 31
Earl Brown (1942) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ben McCall (1959) Running Back, Football
Darren Myles (1966) Running Back, Football
Johnny Thompson (1994) Linebacker, Football
David Blough (1995) Quarterback, Football
Rob Simmons (1995) Defensive end, Football
Michael Mendez (1997) Offensive Line, Football
AUGUST 1
John Shoop (1969) Assistant coach, Football
Brad Bobich (1974) Kicker, Football
Bobby Iwuchukwu (1983) Linebacker , Football
AUGUST 2
Dale Samuels (1931) Quarterback, Football
Bob Hopp (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Larry Orr (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Kohler (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
George Hall (1984) Linebacker , Football
Joey Elliott (1986) Quarterback, Football
