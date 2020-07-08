University Book Store Headlines: 7.8.2020
Huge shoutout to @PurdueTbt on a great first run. They're going to be a force in TBT for years to come 🚂 pic.twitter.com/6sCf84Usfx— TBT (@thetournament) July 7, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Nebraska moves to digital plan for tickets - Exponent
Moving to spring football a last resort for Baylor - Sic 'em
Talking to ADs and industry folks all day. Consensus:— Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) July 7, 2020
— Minor miracle if non-con games happen. Not everyone on same protocols.
— A pause (to, say, October) is realistic and likely, especially if season trending toward conf games only.
— In Navy speak, CoVid has the Con.
The Hotline's plan to save #Pac12 football in the fall: dump the non-conference games, extend the calendar and add flex Saturdays:https://t.co/XiNRASssb0— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 7, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Men of Mackey fall to Boeheim's Army - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hoops history: Boilers decline after Piggy Lambert - Times
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue commit is on top New York football players list - Max Preps
Michigan State adds unique kid in Max Christie - Detroit.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
What if Morgan Burke had left in 1997 - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Williams (1950) Center, Football
Don Anderson (1963) Cornerback, Football
Taver Johnson (1972) Assistant coach, Football
Mark Bigonger (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
R'Kes Starling (1978) Cornerback, Football
