{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 06:01:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.8.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Nebraska moves to digital plan for tickets - Exponent

Moving to spring football a last resort for Baylor - Sic 'em

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Men of Mackey fall to Boeheim's Army - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hoops history: Boilers decline after Piggy Lambert - Times

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue commit is on top New York football players list - Max Preps

Michigan State adds unique kid in Max Christie - Detroit.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

What if Morgan Burke had left in 1997 - GoldandBlack.com



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Williams (1950) Center, Football

Don Anderson (1963) Cornerback, Football

Taver Johnson (1972) Assistant coach, Football

Mark Bigonger (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football

R'Kes Starling (1978) Cornerback, Football

