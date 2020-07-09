 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 06:53:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.9.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Ten game schedule seems likely - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue schedule ranking: No. 11 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Herbstreit could make Monday Night Football his second job. - NY Post

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: TBT, That Video Board and more - GoldandBlack.com

Basketball Mailbag: Tempo - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat session - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan's top-50 football prospects - MLive.com

COVID/OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

West Lafayette considers mask mandate - Journal & Courier

Purdue athletics acknowledges more COVID cases - Journal & Courier

Forde: Stanford cuts and Ivy League cancellations just the beginning for college athletics--SI.com




BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Don Baldwin (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football

Drew Banks (1964) Defensive End, Football

Bryan Madden (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Cindy Lamping (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball

Brian Wang (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Hannah Anderson (1982) Forward, Women's Basketball

Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker, Football

Thomas Meadows (1994) Kicker, Football

Luke Staton (1999) Liinebacker, Football

Allen Daniels (1999) Defensive Tackle, Football


{{ article.author_name }}