University Book Store Headlines: 7.9.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Ten game schedule seems likely - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue schedule ranking: No. 11 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Herbstreit could make Monday Night Football his second job. - NY Post
After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl.— Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 8, 2020
BREAKING: Ohio State shuts down workouts after receiving results of COVID-19 testing...OSU refuses to provide details— Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) July 8, 2020
Affected: football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyballhttps://t.co/W2vQEvdR7b
Happy Birthday Day my Queen! You continue to become more and more beautiful each day we spend together. I’m one lucky man to have you as my wife! pic.twitter.com/HNxNdIwpMw— Anthony Poindexter (@Coachpoindexter) July 9, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: TBT, That Video Board and more - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball Mailbag: Tempo - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Chat session - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan's top-50 football prospects - MLive.com
NCAA DI members have now cut 56 sports - the most in 14 yrs (66 in 2006).— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 8, 2020
By sport
Tennis 15
Glf 5
Swim 5
Track 4
Fencng 4
BSB 3
Sqsh 3
Rowng: 3
Soccer: 2
XC 2
Sailing: 2
Wrestling: 2
Six sports at 1: Vball, Skiing, SBall, LaX, Eqstrian, FHockey
By gender
Men 33
Women 22
Coed 1
COVID/OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
West Lafayette considers mask mandate - Journal & Courier
Purdue athletics acknowledges more COVID cases - Journal & Courier
Forde: Stanford cuts and Ivy League cancellations just the beginning for college athletics--SI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Don Baldwin (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football
Drew Banks (1964) Defensive End, Football
Bryan Madden (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Cindy Lamping (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Brian Wang (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football
Hannah Anderson (1982) Forward, Women's Basketball
Ryan Bucher (1983) Linebacker, Football
Thomas Meadows (1994) Kicker, Football
Luke Staton (1999) Liinebacker, Football
Allen Daniels (1999) Defensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.