University Book Store Headlines: 8.12.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
A high-ranking Big Ten source tells @TheAthletic that the conference is aware of at least 10 players who have myocarditis, the rare heart condition: https://t.co/PfLQswTZa0— Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 11, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
'Our team is disappointed' - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten's spring season: questions to answer - GoldandBlack.com
With football on hold, athletic department is challenged - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue announces more than a game campaign - Purduesports.com | Journal & Courier
Purdue would have preferred more time - Journal & Courier
RECRUITING
Purdue lands commitment - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Tom Adang (1951) Defensive Back, Football
Jodi Howell (1986) Guard, Women's Basketball
Da'Juon Hewitt (2001) Running Back, Football
Justin Pierce (1988) Offensive Guard, Football
Dee Dee Williams (1992) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.