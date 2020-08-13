 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.14.2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 22:32:20 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.14.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue's Jeff Brohm crafts plan for Big Ten spring season — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier | SI.com

Big Ten sets sights on spring season: 'It can be done' — Yahoo Sports

Analysis: Kudos to Jeff Brohm — GoldandBlack.com ($)

NCAA calls off fall championships — Indianapolis Star

The state of college football leadership in 2020 — ESPN.com

Will a national title be crowned in 2020? — CBS Sports

Will Power Five get on the same page? — CBS Sports

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Can college basketball avoid college football's calamity?— ESPN.com

NCAA: Bubble for championships is viable — ESPN.com

Eight bracket formats to consider for 2021 — CBS Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Yanni Karlaftis, Trey Kaufman and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue's the first offer for 2023 Dravyn Gibbs-LawhornGoldandBlack.com

New Purdue OL commitment brings 'athleticism,' 'nastiness' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Kroc (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeff Williams (1959) Free Safety, Football

Kevin Strickland (1970) Linebacker, Football

Matt Gelon (1972) Punter, Football

Kris Staats (1987) Wide Receiver, Football

Dani Lawson (1999) Forward, Women's Basketball

Saturday, Aug. 15

Corey Cooper (1962) Strong Safety, Football

Fred Strickland (1966) Linebacker, Football

Bill Kraker (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Sunday, Aug. 16

George King (dec.) (1928) Coach/Administrator, Men's Basketball

Marcus McKinnie (1960) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Davis (1961) Tight End, Football

Micheal House (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shawn Clark (1975) Assistant Coach, Football

Ray Lee (1977) Linebacker, Football

Ryan Kerrigan (1988) Defensive End, Football

Abby Abel (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

