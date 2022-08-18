University Book Store Headlines: 8.19.2022
THE BIG TEN'S NEW TV DEAL
Big Ten announces wide-ranging, lucrative new media rights deal — GoldandBlack.com | BigTen.org | CBS Sports | Yahoo Sports | SI.com
What comes next? — Indianapolis Star ($)
Further Big Ten expansion could mean more revenue, media partners — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Charlie Jones primed to make sudden impact at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
Mitchell Fineran looking for more after strong debut — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Big Ten Preview: Which quarterbacks will step up? — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BO: Update on Purdue's injured players — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer: Purdue takes down No. 15 USC on Opening Night — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Men's team's schedule released — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball
Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football
Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball
Saturday, Aug. 20
Bob King (dec.) (1920) Assistant Coach/Admin, Men's Basketball
Marc Huddleston (1984) Free Safety, Football
Joe Holland (1988) Safety, Football
Crosby Wright (1990) Tight End, Football
Sunday, Aug. 21
Charles Edwards (1981) Cornerback, Football
Robbie Powell (1984) Center, Football
