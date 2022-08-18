 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 23:47:48 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.19.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

THE BIG TEN'S NEW TV DEAL

Big Ten announces wide-ranging, lucrative new media rights deal — GoldandBlack.com | BigTen.org | CBS Sports | Yahoo Sports | SI.com

What comes next? — Indianapolis Star ($)

Further Big Ten expansion could mean more revenue, media partners — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Charlie Jones primed to make sudden impact at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

Mitchell Fineran looking for more after strong debut — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Big Ten Preview: Which quarterbacks will step up? — ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

BO: Update on Purdue's injured players — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Purdue football and basketball recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer: Purdue takes down No. 15 USC on Opening Night — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Men's team's schedule released — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Alan Dick (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Melvin McCants (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Bob Dressel (1969) Center, Football

Sabrina Keys (1984) Forward, Women's Basketball

Saturday, Aug. 20

Bob King (dec.) (1920) Assistant Coach/Admin, Men's Basketball

Marc Huddleston (1984) Free Safety, Football

Joe Holland (1988) Safety, Football

Crosby Wright (1990) Tight End, Football

Sunday, Aug. 21

Charles Edwards (1981) Cornerback, Football

Robbie Powell (1984) Center, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}