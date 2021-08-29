 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Oregon State Beavers 2021: A to Z — The Oregonian

Oregon State football notebook: OSU football notebook: RB Fenwick working to prove himself; QB Nolan gaining momentum — Corvallis Gazette-Times

Honor Roll: Names to know in 2021 — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Chance at big-time fueled Mitchell Fineran's move to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quarterback decision, Week 0 thoughts and more — Journal and Courier ($)

Bowl Projections: Purdue vs. Ball State — ESPN.com

NFL: 53-man roster projections — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Report: Purdue commitment Joe Strickland in Brebeuf's win over New Palestine — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Everything Dick Vitale is excited about before college basketball season – ESPN.com

Alliance could hurt mid-majors in basketball — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC SPORTS

Volleyball: Boilermakers open with win over Kansas — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Griffiths' hat trick fuels Purdue win — PurdueSports.com

Swimming: Austin wins bronze in 400 free at Paralympics — PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football

Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football

John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football

Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football

Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball

Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football

