University Book Store Headlines: 8.30.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Oregon State Beavers 2021: A to Z — The Oregonian
Oregon State football notebook: OSU football notebook: RB Fenwick working to prove himself; QB Nolan gaining momentum — Corvallis Gazette-Times
Honor Roll: Names to know in 2021 — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Chance at big-time fueled Mitchell Fineran's move to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Quarterback decision, Week 0 thoughts and more — Journal and Courier ($)
Bowl Projections: Purdue vs. Ball State — ESPN.com
NFL: 53-man roster projections — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report: Purdue commitment Joe Strickland in Brebeuf's win over New Palestine — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Everything Dick Vitale is excited about before college basketball season – ESPN.com
Alliance could hurt mid-majors in basketball — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Volleyball: Boilermakers open with win over Kansas — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Griffiths' hat trick fuels Purdue win — PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Austin wins bronze in 400 free at Paralympics — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Keller (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bo Bobrowski (1952) Quarterback, Football
Chris Gebert (1959) Quarterback, Football
John Boyd (1974) Wide Receiver, Football
Willie Burroughs (1974) Linebacker, Football
Kevin Erny (1976) Tight End, Football
Rapheal Davis (1993) Guard, Men's Basketball
Martesse Patterson (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.