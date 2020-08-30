GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
From Friday: Two Big Ten season options being discussed — GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten faces credibility crisis of its own making — CBS Sports
Spring Rose Bowl possible — CBS Sports
Sunday Conversation: The Big Ten's football quagmire and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Saturday Simulcast: Akers to Brohm — GoldandBlack.com
Why 2020 was the summer of athlete activism and what comes next — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Sunday Conversation: Regarding basketball season — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Brownsburg High School (with Preston Terrell) wins a thriller over St. Xavier — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Indianapolis Star ($)
Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis sidelined by injury — Journal and Courier ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football
Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football
Chris Bass (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.