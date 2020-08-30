 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-30 23:29:15 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.31.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

From Friday: Two Big Ten season options being discussed — GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten faces credibility crisis of its own making — CBS Sports

Spring Rose Bowl possible — CBS Sports

Sunday Conversation: The Big Ten's football quagmire and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Saturday Simulcast: Akers to Brohm — GoldandBlack.com

Why 2020 was the summer of athlete activism and what comes next — ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Sunday Conversation: Regarding basketball season — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brownsburg High School (with Preston Terrell) wins a thriller over St. Xavier — GoldandBlack.com ($) | Indianapolis Star ($)

Purdue target Yanni Karlaftis sidelined by injury — Journal and Courier ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Piper (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jim Kirkpatrick (1948) Halfback, Football

Donzel Legget (1968) Defensive End, Football

Chris Bass (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Andy Kegebain (1973) Long Snapper, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}