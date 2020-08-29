 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
Saturday Simulcast: Coaches Akers to Brohm

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

With the draft complete, Dienhart and Karpick hash through the their favorite memories from Fred Akers to Jeff Brohm. Our top offensive assistant coaches will be next week.

Joe Tiller and Drew Brees shared one of the greatest moments in Purdue football history on a cold November evening in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Joe Tiller and Drew Brees shared one of the greatest moments in Purdue football history on a cold November evening in Ross-Ade Stadium. (Tom Campbell)

