 Big Ten football winter season 2021
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-28 07:46:44 -0500') }}

B1G source: Two winter football season options being discussed

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Received some good information last night on the potential Big Ten winter football season from a league source about two options being discussed.

It sounds like TV partners are heavily involved in constructing options. Understand this: There are other plans being discussed, as another league source informed me this morning "multiple discussions happening right now."

But these two options should give you something to think about.

