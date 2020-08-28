B1G source: Two winter football season options being discussed
Received some good information last night on the potential Big Ten winter football season from a league source about two options being discussed.
It sounds like TV partners are heavily involved in constructing options. Understand this: There are other plans being discussed, as another league source informed me this morning "multiple discussions happening right now."
But these two options should give you something to think about.
