University Book Store Headlines: 8.4.2020
As i continue to evaluate the incredible opportunities i’ve been given, I have decided to move back my commitment date to a later time. Stay tuned💯💯— Yanni Karlaftis (@therealYK_14) August 3, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Breaking down Harrison Ingram's top-six - GoldandBlack.com
Latest on #B1G scheduling: It will NOT be front-loaded w/divisional games. And # of off weeks depends on whether games can start 9/5.— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 3, 2020
NOTE: Does anyone really believe there will be football?
The entire Rutgers football team is in a two-week quarantine after 15 players tested positive for COVID-19.— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 29, 2020
An on-campus party at Rutgers that several athletes attended may have led to the outbreak. https://t.co/7eP4oe4EKy
Indiana State suspending football practice & conditioning for 14 days after six players tested positive for COVID-19.— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) August 3, 2020
All football players, coaches, and support personnel are in quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19, per school release.
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Inside the numbers: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com
Viral post by COVID stricken IU freshman's mother a warning - Indystar.com
Nationally, players, coaches express safety concerns - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis delays visit - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Wisconsin student-athletes ask for $2M for people of color - Kenosha News
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Big Ten basketball breakdown - Indystar.com
Lindsey Hicks joins Virginia Tech staff as assistant - Virginia Tech
Boilerbasketball Podcast - Chad Austin - Purduesports.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Men's golf team hoping for season, but ready to adjust - Journal & Courier
Ersland add one more to Wrestling team - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rich Ruble (1945) Tight End, Football
Dennis Bond (1949) Fullback, Football
Stan Brown (1949) Offensive Back, Football
John Kaineg (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Tom Kingsbury (1959) Linebacker, Football
Dan Barry (1988) Offensive Guard, Football
