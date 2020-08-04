 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 06:58:53 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 8.4.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Breaking down Harrison Ingram's top-six - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Inside the numbers: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com

Viral post by COVID stricken IU freshman's mother a warning - Indystar.com

Nationally, players, coaches express safety concerns - GoldandBlack.com

Karlaftis delays visit - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Wisconsin student-athletes ask for $2M for people of color - Kenosha News

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Big Ten basketball breakdown - Indystar.com

Lindsey Hicks joins Virginia Tech staff as assistant - Virginia Tech

Boilerbasketball Podcast - Chad Austin - Purduesports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Men's golf team hoping for season, but ready to adjust - Journal & Courier

Ersland add one more to Wrestling team - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rich Ruble (1945) Tight End, Football

Dennis Bond (1949) Fullback, Football

Stan Brown (1949) Offensive Back, Football

John Kaineg (1956) Offensive Guard, Football

Tom Kingsbury (1959) Linebacker, Football

Dan Barry (1988) Offensive Guard, Football

